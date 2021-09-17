The Lady Chevrons of Zimbabwe were a class apart from the Victoria Pearls as they denied the Ugandans a place in Sunday’s final with a comfortable 15-run win.

The result doesn’t tell the whole story as Victoria Pearls had the Lady Chevrons on the back foot in the first innings.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first but that decision nearly backfired on them as the Ugandans quickly reduced them to 44/5 inside 13 overs.

Irene Alumo (2/13) and Evelyn Anyipo (0/10) bowled very tidy spells upfront as they made run-scoring very difficult for Zimbabwe.

However, the change bowlers for Uganda let in Zimbabwe with Player of the Match Precious Marange (40) punishing any loose bowling, a knock that ultimately handed the initiative back to Zimbabwe.

Marange combined with Loreen Thusma (22) for a 61-run partnership that ensured that Zimbabwe posted 108/6 in 20 overs.

In the chase, Uganda failed to pace their innings as there were no meaningful partnerships. Skipper Immaculate Nakisuyi (18) and Rachel Ntono (14) were the only contributions worthwhile with the rest of the team not putting in a shift.

Uganda fell short by 14 runs in the final over ending their campaign in Botswana.

However, the Victoria Pearls will have a 3rd-place playoff against Tanzania on Sunday before the team returns to Uganda on Tuesday early morning.