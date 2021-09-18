Sunday September 19, 2021

Bahir Dar International stadium, 3pm

Sam Timbe will be in the dugout from the start at Bahir Dar international stadium when URA take on Ethiopian Coffee in the second leg of the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The experienced tactician missed the bigger part of the first leg win while in the stands due to late Caf clearance over his role on the team.

Nevertheless, he took notes of how the Ethiopians played, their strength and how they can hurt on the day and he has already laid strategy.

“We are just waiting for the kickoff. We have no injuries in the team and it’s only the choice of the technical team to decide who represents us,” Timbe told the Club Media.

“We need to be tight in our half and then counterattack when we get possession. Unlike in the first leg, we shall press every time we don’t have the ball.”

URA were second best at Kitende as they allowed Ethiopian Coffee too much space and time on the ball despite scoring two early goals through Steven Mukwala.

A draw will be enough to take the Tax Collectors to the next stage where Egypt’s Al Masry is lurking.