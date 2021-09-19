CAF Champions League (Preliminary Round, Return Leg):

Al Merrikh (Sudan) 1-0 Express (Uganda)

*Al Merrikh qualify after a 2-all draw on aggregate on away goal’s rule

It is end of the road for Uganda’s representatives in the CAF Champions League Express Football Club.

A heart breaking 1-0 loss to Sudan’s Al Merrikh at the Al-Ubayyid Stadium – Shikan Castle in Obeid city means that the Ugandan side bow out on the away goal’s rule after a 2 all aggregate over the two legs.

Ahmed Hamid scored the all important goal for Al Merrikh, coming in the 73rd minute of the flood-lit game.

The Red Eagles had triumphed 2-1 in the first leg played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende last week.

Erick Kambale and Martin Kizza scored for Express during the first leg whilst Bakri Abd Elgadir got the consolation for Al Merrikh that meant a lot for the Sudanese.

Express is expected to return home on Monday to prepare for the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final against BUL that will be played on Thursday, 23rd September 2021.

Al Merrikh qualify to the first round and will face Zambia’s Zanaco.

Team Line Ups:

Al Merrikh XI: Munjid Al-Neal, Ahmed Adam, Saleh Nimir, Amir Kamal, Abdelrahman Isaac, Mohammed Al Rashid, Mohammed Hashim, El Sammani El Sawey, Ahmed Hamid Al-Tash, Bakri Al Madina

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, John Byamukama, Mahad Yaya, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Eric Kambale, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Martin Kizza

Subs: Denis Otim, Denis Mubuya, Ivan Mayanja, George Senkaaba, Charles Musiige, Daniel Shebene, Abel Eturude, Joseph Akandwanaho