Rugby Africa has announced that the Rugby World Cup 2023 qualification tournament for the African continent, the Rugby Africa Cup 2022, will be hosted in France.

The tournament will be played in the first half of the month of July with the four quarterfinals as determined at the conclusion of the Rugby Africa Cup 2021.

“Following a call for applications launched to all African member federations of World Rugby as well as to France 2023, the Rugby Africa commissions have reviewed the submissions in the light of very precise criteria to evaluate the offers and enable Rugby Africa’s Executive Committee to choose the host country of the Rugby Africa Cup 2022. Through a voting process, the candidacy of France 2023 was eventually selected,” read the statement from Rugby Africa.

Rugby Africa Cup 2022 quarterfinals:

QF 1: Namibia vs Burkina Faso

QF 2: Zimbabwe vs Côte d’Ivoire

QF 3: Senegal vs Algeria

QF 4: Uganda vs Kenya

The eventual winner after the semi-finals and the final will qualify automatically for the Rugby World Cup 2023 in Pool A to face hosts France, New Zealand, Italy and the Americas 1 qualifier. The runner-up will qualify for the final qualification tournament.

Rugby Africa has announced that if regulations in force in July 2022 allow, fans will be allowed to attend the matches live in the stadiums.