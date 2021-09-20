The Victoria Pearls from Uganda could only manage 4th place in Gaborone, Botswana after losing by nine wickets to Tanzania.

Uganda won the toss and chose to bat first in the placement final but that decision never paid off with some running between the wickets and lose stroke play derailing their progress. Tanzania put the squeeze on Uganda and at the halfway mark of 10 overs, Uganda was 45/5.

There was no tail wagging even when Proscovia Alako (20) tried to rescue the innings. Uganda was all out for 79 in 18.2 overs.

Tanzania knocked off the required runs with 40 balls remaining, veteran Fatuma Kibasu (34) and Saum Mtae (36) ensuring that Tanzania consolidate 3rd spot.

Overall, it was a poor outing for the Victoria Pearls who saved their worst performance of the series for last.

In a rather one-sided final, Zimbabwe, who won the toss and elected to bat, was dominant against Namibia winning by 13 runs.

Their batting came together nicely as Modester Mupachikwa (34) and Chiedza Dhururu (44) put on an opening partnership of 76 that laid the platform for a big total of 133/4 in the 20 overs.

A big shift with the ball as well ensured that the champions never gave Namibia a look in as the Eagles struggled to keep up with the total. Their chase ran out of steam at 120/9 which ultimately enable the favourites Zimbabwe to defend their title.