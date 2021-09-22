After two weeks of intensive preparations, the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi has named the final squad that will travel to Kenya for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier match slated for Saturday.

The gaffer named a squad of 20 players, coming from the initial list of 32 that was summoned.

Juliet Nalukenge who joined the team on Tuesday makes the final squad, making her the only foreign based player. She features for Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus.

The team pitched camp at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru for the last two weeks and had three trial games against Crested Cranes.

Kiyingi is confident that the group selected will do enough to earn the desired result and eventually get better of Kenya in this tie.

The first leg is slated for 26th September in Nairobi while the reverse fixture will be played on 8th October 2021 in Kampala.

The team will leave Entebbe International Airport on Thursday morning (6AM).

Final Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Juliet Nalukenge(Apollon Ladies FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)

Officials

Leader of Delegation: Ronnie Kalema (FUFA EXCO Member)

Head Coach: Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi

Assistant Coach: Oliver Mbekeka

Goalkeeping Coach: Mubarak Kiberu

Team Doctor: Stella Nankumba

Team Coordinator: Joan Namusisi

Equipment Manager: Cissy Nakiguba

Amina Bukenya: Delegate (Kampala Region)

Citizen Nuwagaba: Delegate (Western Region)

Media Officer : Joel Muyita