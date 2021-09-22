The Lion Sports Academy, Ntungamo is reaping the dividends of hard work and one of reasons for its founding in 2018.

Academy graduate Davis Kakaire, 18, has joined a StarTimes Uganda Premier League outfit, Uganda Peoples’ Defences Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

Kakaire penned a two year deal with the army funded club that is stationed in Bombo.

The holding midfielder has been at football hub, Royal Giants, Mityana (along Mityana – Mubende road) having come from Buremba secondary School in Kiruhura district.

He is the first player from this fast rising academy to join any top tier club since inception.

Kakaire also featured for Mbarara City Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors’ League.

Kakaire was the man of the match during the Mbarara City against Vipers game in the 2019-2020 FUFA Juniors league opener, scoring the first goal of the season then.

“It is already a party at the academy in Ntungamo for finally having the first representative in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League” Ronald Alonso, Chief Executive Officer at the Lion Football Academy stated.

Other signings at UPDF:

UPDF, under Brian Ssenyondo has signed a couple of players as they beef up their side in preparation for the 2021-2022 season.

Among the new signings include former Layibi College and St Mary’s Kitende playmaker Luwalo Kippa, Frank “Walcot” Yiga, Yasin Sabir, goalkeeper Brian Bwete, Ambrose Kigozi, Salim Huud, Rogers Mugisha, Phillip Angelo, Patrick Kusemereriwe, Douglas Oyirwroth, Aggrey Kirya, Donato Okello, Augustine Akoch, Meddie Kyeyune, veteran midfielder Musa Mudde and Shaban Wasswa.