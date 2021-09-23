Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Eastern Region):

Saturday, 25th September 2021: Eastern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Mbale Municipal Stadium (4 PM)

The Eastern region select team to face Uganda Cranes in the regional tour match on Saturday at Mbale Municipal Stadium as named by the head coach Godfrey “Toldo” Awachango has 22 players.

The squad is dominated by players from Mbale (Kataka and Mbale Heroes) as well as Tororo’s Admin Football Club.

Kataka, ironically where the head coach is stationed has the lion’s share of the players with seven.

Kataka goalkeeper Edward “Nuer” Kasibante

Former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Edward Kasibante leads the cast of Kataka players. Others are; Stephen Namisi, captain Peter Lusimbula, Tiff Kahandi, Francis Odong, Lawrence Oloboro and Emmanuel Mukisa while Ousama Kayemba is from the Kataka academy.

Admin has four players on the team; experienced defender Ibrahim Pengere, Edmond Otim, Raymond Othieno and Zanuni Mugoya.

Admin Football Club players in a light moment

Former Uganda Premier League outfit, Mbale Heroes has goalkeeper Stephen Mukamba, midfielder Bosco Lunyoro, Jack Obwana and Edmond Wamboka.

The other clubs that have contributed players are Busia Municipality’s Busia Young, Sky Sports from Mbale (goalkeeper Wilson Ochepa and midfielder Ivan Jakuma) as well as Namusula Football Club (Muhamundu Byafula).

Eastern region select head coach Awachango believes that the summoned team is ready to give Uganda Cranes a good run of their money.

“We have prepared well and ready to give the national team a great test in the regional tour match” Awachango, a former goalkeeper at Kataka noted.

Godfrey “Toldo” Awanchango head coach of Eastern region select team

After 3 days training the Eastern select team is playing Mbale Select for Build-up friendly match tomorrow Thursday at the Mbale Municipal stadium.

The regional tours are jointly funded by Airtel Uganda and Nile Breweries, meant to help the national team associate with the people in their respective localities.

For this particular match, the tour will further help the Uganda Cranes prepare for Rwanda world cup qualifier away and home match scheduled for 7th and 10th October 2021 respectively.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic summoned 25 players for the match.

The squad summoned by Micho has returning KCCA forward Davis Kasirye who was last visible on the national team in 2017.

Uganda Cranes enter residential camp on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi ahead of Friday’s travel to Mbale.

Eastern Region Select Team:

Goalkeepers: Edward Kasibante (Kataka FC), Stephen Mukamba (Mbale Heroes), Wilson Ochepa (Sky Sports)

Defenders: Stephen Namisi (Kataka), Ibrahim Pengere (Admin), Peter Lusumbula (Kataka), Robert Edmond Otim (Admin), Tiff Kahandi (Kataka), Ismail Saadi (Busia young)

Midfielders: Ivan Jakuma (Sky Sports), Francis Odong (Kataka), Bosco Lunyoro, (Mbale Heroes), Raymond Othieno (Admin), Zanuni Mugoya (Admin), Ousama Kayemba (Kataka Academy), Fahadi Aniko (Busia Young),Bonefansio Chediko (Busia Young), Jack Obwana (Mbale Heroes)

Forwards: Lawrence Oloboro (Kataka), Edmond Wamboka (Mbale Heroes), Emmanuel Mukisa (Kataka), Muhamundu Byafula (Namusula)