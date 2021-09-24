Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Eastern Region):

Saturday, 25th September 2021: Eastern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Mbale Municipal Stadium (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has summoned three more players from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club ahead of the regional tour engagement against Eastern select at Mbale Municipal Stadium on Saturday.

Forward Happy Sadat Anaku, Ashraf Mugume and Rogers Mato are the key latest additions to the team that departs Kampala on Friday morning.

Micho made the confirmations after the team’s only training session on Thursday at the Kabira Country club, Bukoto.

Ashraf “Fadiga” Mugume Credit: John Batanudde

Rogers Mato during the Proline days. He has since switched allegiance to KCCA Credit: John Batanudde

Five players out:

The Serbian national left behind five players earlier summoned for different reasons.

Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Vianey Ssekajugo, Cromwell Rwothomio, Kenneth Semakula and Steven Desse Mukwala will not be part of the domestic trip to Mbale.

Rwothomio opted out for personal reasons as he traveled back to Paidha in Zombo district.

Mukwala is injured whilst Kizito, Ssekajugo and Semakula are left out of the box for technical reasons.

The team is expected to train at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Friday evening ahead of Saturday’s closed door match that will be live on Television.

Uganda Cranes team to Eastern Uganda:

Goalkeepers: Nafian Alionzi (URA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Innocent Wafula (KCCA), Ashraf Mandela (URA), George Kaddu (Wakiso Giants), Herbert Achai (KCCA), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA),Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Patrick Mbowa (URA)

Midfielders: Shafik Kagimu (URA), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Ibrahim Wamanna (UPDF), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Joackim Ojera (URA), Mubaraka Nsubuga (Police)

Forwards:Happy Sadat Anaku (KCCA), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA)