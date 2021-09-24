The Baby Cricket Cranes have been flagged off for the 2022 U-19 World Cup Qualifiers in Kigali Rwanda that will run from September 28 to October 7.

Uganda will be battling for the only slot to represent the African continent against Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, and hosts Rwanda.

The team will be led by Pascal Murungi from Nyakasura School and he will be assisted by Ismail Munir. The two were part of the last U-19 campaign in Namibia in 2019 and that experience could be resourceful for the team in Kigali.

The other two players who were part of the last campaign are Ronald Opio and Juma Miyagi while the rest of the players will be making their debut in a major ICC event.

The side has a lot of youth mixed with some good experience with players such as Cyrus Kakuru who have featured for the senior national team before.

Joseph Baguma, Munir, Matthew Musinguzi are the slow bowling options for the team while Juma Miyagi, Murungi, Akram Nsubuga, Pius Oloka, and Christopher Kidega will be tasked with breaking the partnerships.

The run-scoring burden will be on Brian Asaba, Isaac Ategeka, Ronald Omara, and Ronald Lutaaya.

The side has been undergoing preparations since April 2021 under the guidance of Head Coach Ivan Thawithemwira and his assistant Robinson Turinawe. The side was able to play build-up games against Kaduna State that included three One Day games and one T20 game.

Uganda has been at the U-19 World Cup before in 2004 and 2006 but since then the opportunity has been close yet so far. In 2017, Uganda was on top of the table with a superior to Kenya’s but somehow Uganda handed the 2018 World Cup opportunity to Kenya on the final day.

Uganda will start off its campaign against Namibia on September 28 at the newly constructed IPRC ground and a win for Uganda should be in the front seat for the single world cup slot to represent Africa. The tournament will be played on a single-round basis with the top side out of the five going on to represent the African in Westindies.

UGANDA’S CONTINGENT TO RWANDA

The Players: 1. Pascal Murungi (Captain), 2. Juma Miyagi, 3. Brian Asaba, 4. Cyrus Kakuru, 5. Ronald Omara, 6. Ronald Lutaaya, 7. Joseph Baguma, 8. Christopher Kidega, 9. Matthew Musinguzi, 10. Ismail Munir (Vice-Captain), 11. Ackram Nsubuga, 12. Pius Oloka, 14. Isaac Sanyu Ategeka.

Officials: Ivan Thawithemwira (Head Coach), Robinson Turinawe (Assistant Coach), Habib Kulusum Anguyo (Physiotherapist), Sylvester Rokani (Team Manager).

Uganda’s Schedule