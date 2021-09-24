Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba make their maiden appearance in the Zambia International Rally this weekend.

Yasin Nasser



The Sarago Zambia rally is the fourth round of the extended Africa rally championship.

The Uganda rally champions jumped on the title chase after securing points from the Tanzania rally that placed them third on the ARC leaderboard with 28 points.

The crew is optimistic ahead of the Zambia race.

“Coming to Zambia was not in our earlier plans not until we finished Tanzania. The finish gave us the boost to carry on the ARC rounds after all rally in Uganda remains shut,” said Yasin Nasser.

Nasser will drive a Subaru Impreza GVB and will be in the title chase against championship leader Carl Tundo from Kenya, South Africa’s Guy Botterill, and the home stars including Leroy Gomes.

“The race is obviously going to be a tough one. But that is how competition is ought to be.

“The Saturday stages are really nice and smooth, but on Sunday they will get a bit tricky. But whatever result we get from here will be an additional experience to us,” said Nasser.