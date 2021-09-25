FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First Round, First Leg

Kenya 2-7 Uganda

Uganda made a perfect start in the quest to feature at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup with an emphatic win over neighbours Kenya in the first leg of the first round.

In the game played at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday, the Uganda U20 Women’s National Team ran riot against their counterparts, registering a 7-2 victory.

Juliet Nalukenge and Sumaya Komuntale scored a brace apiece while captain Fauzia Najjemba, Shamira Nalugya and Margaret Kunihira also got onto the score sheet.

Shaylene Opiso netted a brace for Kenya in a losing effort.

Uganda started like a house on fire and looked the better side from onset getting the opening goal as early as the second minute.

A well delivered cross from Najjemba found Nalukenge inside the area and the latter did no mistake to head home.

Kunihira doubled the lead, 16 minutes after a sole run off the right flank. The speed merchant beat the Kenyan defence for pace before lobbing the ball past onrushing goalkeeper Ursuka Nasimiyu.

Najjemba too got onto the score sheet with the third for Uganda, finishing from range in the 21st minute before Shamira Nalugya converted from the spot after Nalukenge had been fouled in the forbidden area.

Nalukenge added the fifth and her second on the day moments later before left back Sumaya Komuntale curled home from a free kick at the stroke of halftime.

Upon restart, Kenya came back a better side and made more progress compared to the opening minutes.

Striker Opiso got a second half double, with the first coming in the 61st minute before a howler from goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga 18 minutes later.

It was Komuntale who scored the final goal of the game, firing home from a rebound to all but confirm victory for Uganda.

The two sides will face off in the return leg two weeks later in Kampala with the game slated for 8th October at St. Mary’s Kitende.

Uganda U20 WNT Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga(GK), Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Aisha Nantongo, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Shamira Nalugya, Hadijah Nandago, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira