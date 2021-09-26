The local motorsport governing body Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) is on to increase its tap-ins into the corporate world.

The latest is a partnership with the national carrier Uganda Airlines.

Uganda Airlines becomes the official carrier for the motorsport fraternity and will have branding opportunities on all motorsports events in the country.

The federation will in turn receive a 15% discount on ticket fares for all tickets to destinations where the Airlines flys to.

“The marketing team came with a proposal as a way of boosting patriotism and use the motorsport mass to grow Uganda’s national airline by encouraging Ugandans to choose the national carrier,” said FMU President Dipu Ruparelia.

The FMU calendar consists of national events across the country as well as several international events both in rallying and motocross.

“The federation brings a disposal of a huge constituency of motorsport enthusiasts, businessmen, and leisure travelers with some of the currier’s destinations as key interests,” asserted Ruparelia.

“I am grateful to FMU leadership for choosing to support the national career. Such great partnerships are in line with the current and continued push for Buy Uganda Build Uganda,” said the Uganda Airline CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki.

“This partnership will definitely increase mileage for Uganda airlines with the large base and sportsmanship that comes with motorsport,” she added.

Uganda airlines currently flys to ten destinations across the continent and beyond.

The launch of the partnership was attended by members of the National Council of Sports, representatives from the Ministry of Education and Sports, and FMU members.