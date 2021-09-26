Kenya’s Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop are the Zambia Rally winners after what was a dominant display over the weekend.

In a Volkswagen Polo, the Kenyan crew took control of the event setting the pace from the start to the finish.

However, all their hard work was nearly put to waste when they sustained punctures in the ultimate stage of the event.

They still hung on to get their Polo to the finish.

Carl Tundo | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

“We are very happy to have won the event. It was a tough one. We had two punctures and had to drive with one out of the stave as our jack had also broken down.

“It was heart-stopping moments but we survived it. Now we will have to go to Rwanda and try to win the title there,” said Tim Jessop.

It’s the third victory on the ARC circuit this year. And with it, the Kenyan crew stays top of the leaderboard with 90 points.

Leroy Gomes | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Elsewhere, home favourite Leroy Gomes was not saved the blushes as he retired from the event in the final stage. He was in second place at the point of retirement. Muna Singh Jr. Also retired on the final day.

The retirements handed South Africa’s Guy Botterill as well as Uganda’s Yassin Nasser the final podium places.

Guy Botterill | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Botterill now maintains his second position on the ARC leaderboard with 73 points.

Nasser and Katumba maintain third position on ARC leaderboard with 49 points.

Yasin Nasser | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Kyle Latife was the best-placed local crew in fourth position overall followed by Mohammed Hassan to seal the top five positions.

The next ARC round will head to Rwanda on October 22-24.