Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021:
- Final: Vipers 8-1 BUL
The skies set loose as it showered rain water and goals when Vipers Sports Club clinched their Uganda Cup title in history.
The Vipers humiliated Jinja based BUL Football Club 8-1 in a completely one sided duel at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, 26th September 2021.
Yunus Sentamu grabbed the headlines with a haul in a match that was marred by unfortunate scenes when BUL lost their goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi through injury in the second half.
Defender Livingstone Mulondo, tournament top scorer Ceaser Lobi Manzoki (brace) and winger Milton Karisa completed the misery for BUL.
BUL’s consolation came through Hamis Tibita with 17 minutes to play.
Mulondo gave Vipers the lead as early as the third minute. Yunus Sentamu doubled the scored in the 26th minute before Manzoki made it three in the 36th minute.
Two minutes later, Manzoki tapped home after an enterprizing run down the right lane as the opening stanza read 4-0 for the Venoms.
The massacre continued in the final half with Sentamu’s second goal on the rainny evening.
He completed the hat-trick in the 54th minute before Karisa came to the score-sheet with the 7th goal via a deflected free-kick.
Sentamu got Vipers’ 8th goal in the one sided duel with 23 minutes to play.
Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora limped out with knee injury and he was carried on the back by teammate Manzoki after absence of a stretcher.
Tibita struck with a distant shot pass substitute goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu in the 73rd minute.
Vipers surpassed the record for most goals in a single final of this championship that has been played since 1971 after Express’ 4-1 identical wins over Nile and UEB in 1991 and 1997 respectively.
Individual Accolades:
Vipers also had a clean sweep of individual accolades with the top scorer Manzoki (7 goals), best midfielder (Bobosi Byaruhanga), goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora and most outstanding defender Livingstone Mulondo.
The final was witnessed by Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, FUFA firs vice president Justus Mugisha, Vipers director and honorary FUFA President Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson and other dignitaries.
The 2020 edition was cancelled at the quarter final stage because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 edition was resumed after a five month break (due to COVID-19).
Vipers pocket Shs. 50,000,000 and the runners up (BUL) take Shs. 20,000,000.
Team Line Ups:
Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Livingstone Mulondo, Bashir Asiku, Sirajje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, David Bagoole, Milton Karisa, Ceasar Lobi Manzoki, Yunus Sentamu
Subs: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Allan Kayiwa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Paul Mucureezi, Abdu Karim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit, Dan Sserunkuma
Head coach: Oliviera Alberto
BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Walter Ochora, Fredson Gwotto, Godfrey Akol, Allan Kiggundu, Owen Mukisa, Simon Peter Oketch, Musa Esenu, Martin Aprem, Joseph Ssemujju
Subs: Hamis Tibita, Richard Wandyaka, Ambrose Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi
Head coach: Alex Isabirye
Match officials:
- Center Referee: George Olemu
- Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu
- Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo
- Fourth Official: Lucky Razake Kasalirwe
- Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga
Previous Uganda Cup Finals since 1971
- 1971: Coffee SC 2-1 Army
- 1972-1975: competition suspended
- 1976: Gangama United 0-0 Coffee SC (After Extra Time: 4-2)
- 1977: Simba Walk Over Nytil FC
- 1978: Nsambya 1-0 UCB
- 1979: KCC Walk UCB
- 1980: KCC 2-0 Maroons
- 1981: Coffee SC 1-1 UCB (5-4 pen)
- 1982: KCC Vs Nile (Nile walked off in 75′ at 1-0; KCC winners)
- 1983: SC Villa 1-0 KCC
- 1984: KCC 3-2 Coffee SC
- 1985: Express 3-1 KCC
- 1986: SC Villa 2-0 Tobacco
- 1987: KCC 1-0 SC Villa
- 1988: SC Villa 3-1 Express
- 1989: SC Villa 4-2 Express
- 1990: KCC 3-0 SC Villa
- 1991: Express 4-1 Nile
- 1992: Express 1-0 Nile
- 1993: KCC 2-1 Dairy Heroes
- 1994: Express 0-0 KCC (Penalties: 4-3)
- 1995: Express 2-0 Posta (After Extra Time)
- 1996: UEB 1-0 Nile
- 1997: Express 4-1 UEB
- 1998: SC Villa 2-0 Simba
- 1999: Dairy Heroes 0-0 Lyantonde FC (Penalties: 3-0)
- 2000: SC Villa 1-0 Military Police
- 2001: Express 3-1 Villa
- 2002: SC Villa 2-1 Express
- 2003: Express 3-1 Police
- 2004: KCC 1-1 Express (After Extra Time: 3-2)
- 2005: URA 2-1 KCC
- 2006: Express 2-0 Maji
- 2007: Express 0-0 KCC (After Extra Time: 4-2 pen)
- 2008: Victors 1-0 Kinyara
- 2009: Villa 2-1 URA
- 2010: Victors 1-1 Simba (After Extra Time:5-4 pen)
- 2011: Simba 2-1 URA
- 2012: URA 1-0 Bunamwaya
- 2013: SCVU 1-1 Vipers (After Extra Time:5-3 pen)
- 2014: URA 2-2 KCC (After Extra Time: 4-2 pen)
- 2015: SC Villa 3-0 KCC
- 2016: Vipers SC 3-1 Onduparaka FC
- 2017: Paidha Black Angels FC 0-2 KCCA FC
- 2018: KCCA 1-0 Vipers
- 2019: Proline 1 (5) – 1 (4) Bright Stars (No Extra Time played: 5-4 pen)
- 2020: Cancelled due to Coronavirus pandemic (at quarter final stage)
- 2021: Vipers 8-1 BUL