Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021:



Final: Vipers 8-1 BUL

The skies set loose as it showered rain water and goals when Vipers Sports Club clinched their Uganda Cup title in history.

The Vipers humiliated Jinja based BUL Football Club 8-1 in a completely one sided duel at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Sunday, 26th September 2021.

Yunus Sentamu grabbed the headlines with a haul in a match that was marred by unfortunate scenes when BUL lost their goalkeeper Sanon Mulabi through injury in the second half.

L-R: Milton Karisa, Livingstone Mulondo and Yunus Sentamu all scored for Vipers in the one-sided finale against BUL in Njeru Credit: John Batanudde

Defender Livingstone Mulondo, tournament top scorer Ceaser Lobi Manzoki (brace) and winger Milton Karisa completed the misery for BUL.

BUL’s consolation came through Hamis Tibita with 17 minutes to play.

Mulondo gave Vipers the lead as early as the third minute. Yunus Sentamu doubled the scored in the 26th minute before Manzoki made it three in the 36th minute.

Siraje Sentamu and David Bagoole left teenager Owen Mukisa on the ground Credit: John Batanudde

Two minutes later, Manzoki tapped home after an enterprizing run down the right lane as the opening stanza read 4-0 for the Venoms.

The massacre continued in the final half with Sentamu’s second goal on the rainny evening.

He completed the hat-trick in the 54th minute before Karisa came to the score-sheet with the 7th goal via a deflected free-kick.

Sentamu got Vipers’ 8th goal in the one sided duel with 23 minutes to play.

Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora limped out with knee injury and he was carried on the back by teammate Manzoki after absence of a stretcher.

Tibita struck with a distant shot pass substitute goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu in the 73rd minute.

Vipers surpassed the record for most goals in a single final of this championship that has been played since 1971 after Express’ 4-1 identical wins over Nile and UEB in 1991 and 1997 respectively.

Ceasar Lobi Manzoki shows off the top scorer’s accolade Credit: John Batanudde

Individual Accolades:

Vipers also had a clean sweep of individual accolades with the top scorer Manzoki (7 goals), best midfielder (Bobosi Byaruhanga), goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora and most outstanding defender Livingstone Mulondo.

Bobosi Byaruhanga with his accolade and flat TV screen as best midfielder Credit: John Batanudde

The final was witnessed by Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, FUFA firs vice president Justus Mugisha, Vipers director and honorary FUFA President Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa, FUFA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edgar Watson and other dignitaries.

The 2020 edition was cancelled at the quarter final stage because of the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2021 edition was resumed after a five month break (due to COVID-19).

Vipers pocket Shs. 50,000,000 and the runners up (BUL) take Shs. 20,000,000.

Vipers’ players celebrate their success Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers starting XI against BUL Credit: John Batanudde

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Dissan Galiwango, Livingstone Mulondo, Bashir Asiku, Sirajje Ssentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, David Bagoole, Milton Karisa, Ceasar Lobi Manzoki, Yunus Sentamu

Subs: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Allan Kayiwa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Paul Mucureezi, Abdu Karim Watambala, Ibrahim Orit, Dan Sserunkuma

Head coach: Oliviera Alberto

BUL’s starting XI against Vipers Credit: John Batanudde

BUL XI: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Walter Ochora, Fredson Gwotto, Godfrey Akol, Allan Kiggundu, Owen Mukisa, Simon Peter Oketch, Musa Esenu, Martin Aprem, Joseph Ssemujju

Subs: Hamis Tibita, Richard Wandyaka, Ambrose Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

BUL were Uganda Cup runners-up Credit: John Batanudde

Vipers’ captain Paul Willa and his BUL counterpart Owen Mukisa with the match officials prior to kick off

Match officials:

Center Referee: George Olemu

George Olemu Assistant Referee 1: Mustapha Mafumu

Mustapha Mafumu Assistant Referee 2: Ahmed Kakembo

Ahmed Kakembo Fourth Official: Lucky Razake Kasalirwe

Lucky Razake Kasalirwe Referee Assessor: Brian Miiro Nsubuga

Previous Uganda Cup Finals since 1971