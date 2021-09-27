Uganda Women’s Senior National Football Team head coach George Lutalo has named a final squad of 20 players that will feature at the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship in South Africa.

The coach trimmed the squad to a final list of 20 with four players dropped. These include; Gloria Namakula, Rhoda Nanziri, Resty Kobusobozi and Anita Namata.

Yudaya Nakayenze and Shiraz Natasha who play their club football in USA and Israel respectively will not also be part of the squad after failure to clear their travel documents in time.

The squad named has of two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders, six forwards and according to Lutalo, the team is good enough to compete at the Championship.

“We have had about two weeks of preparations and the final 20 players named are those that excelled in training. I have the belief that the team named will do well in South Africa,” he said.

Uganda is in Group C alongside Zambia, Eswatini and Namibia and the first game for the Crested Cranes will come on 30th September against Eswatini.

This is the second time the Crested Cranes are featuring at the annual Championship as a guest team. The first time came in 2018 and Uganda finished third.

Crested Cranes Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders

Joan Nabirye(Vihiga Queens FC), Reticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC),

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka Kanyesigye (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC)

Leader of Delegation – Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi

Head Coach – George Lutalo

Assistant Coach – Edward Kaziba

Goalkeeping Coach – James Magala

Team Doctor – Meble Katabalindwa

Kits Manager – Prossy Nalwadda

Media Officer – Faridah Tomusange Nassejje