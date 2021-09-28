Hosted by Warriors Rugby Club, the Mileke Sevens circuit will be the first round of the 2021 Uganda National Rugby Sevens Series.

The series will kick off on October 2 at Legends Rugby Grounds in the Central region city of Kampala.

Six rounds will be held across the country’s four regions from October 2-3 with the Central Region hosting three, including the series finale on November 13-14.

National Rugby Sevens Series Calendar

Round 1 [Mileke 7s]: October 2-3 at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala City (Central circuit 1)

October 2-3 at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala City (Central circuit 1) Round 2 [Gulu 7s]: October 9 at Gulu Grounds, Gulu City (Northern circuit)

October 9 at Gulu Grounds, Gulu City (Northern circuit) Round 3 [Soroti 7s]: October 16 at Soroti Grounds, Soroti City (Eastern circuit)

October 16 at Soroti Grounds, Soroti City (Eastern circuit) Round 4 [Rujumba 7s]: October 30-31 at King’s Park Stadium, Kampala City (Central circuit 2)

October 30-31 at King’s Park Stadium, Kampala City (Central circuit 2) Round 5 [Kabale 7s]: November 6 at Kabale Stadium, Kabale Municipality (Western circuit)

November 6 at Kabale Stadium, Kabale Municipality (Western circuit) Round 6 [Coronation 7s]: November 13-14 at Legends Rugby Grounds, Kampala City (Central circuit 3)

URU has finally made the transition to multi-day sevens circuits, which will give the local players a feel of the standards at the international level. The series is a mix of single-day (in upcountry regions) and two-day circuits (in the Central region).

Similarly, like the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and as has always been in previous national series, the 2021 series will be a 16-team competition with 10 core teams and 6 invitational teams in each circuit.

The ten core teams are 2019 champions Kobs, Black Pirates, Jinja Hippos, Buffaloes, Mongers, Impis, Heathens, Warriors, Rams, and newly promoted Sailors. The invitational teams will be determined by URU for each circuit.

This is going to be the first competitive national sevens tournament in two years. The 2020 series was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which still poses a significant threat to the 2021 event.