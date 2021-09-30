The rain nearly helped Uganda at the IPRC ground in Kigali but it was not heavy enough to prevent a seven-wicket win for Namibia in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

At the newly created wicket, Namibia won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that was well backed up by their bowlers.

Uganda was quickly put on the back foot with some inspired bowling leaving them railing at 36/5 and only a wagging tail led by Cyrus Kakuru (31) and Captain Pascal Murungi (30) ensured Uganda got to the 100 run mark.

However, Uganda made some questionable tactical decisions choosing to hold back their batsmen in the hope that the wicket would improve but that never happened.

A poor show with the bat meant a lot of work would be needed to be done with the ball if Uganda was going to hurt Namibia.

In the chase, Namibia was racing at 20/2 inside 4 overs when the heavens opened halting the game for at least an hour. At the resumption, the target was revised to 111 from 35 overs, but with 20 knocked off the required total and 4 overs bowled the actual equation was 86 from 29 overs.

Despite some effort by captain Pascal Murungi (1/12) from 5 overs and Juma Miyagi (1/22) from 6 overs, the Namibians got their target with ease to complete a comprehensive seven-wicket win.

Namibia has now defeated Uganda in the last four encounters at this U-19 level and this win could be the end of Uganda’s World Cup dreams.

Uganda will now be watching the other Namibia games hoping that one of the results could go their way.

The baby cricket cranes will be back in action on Sunday against Rwanda at Gahanga Stadium.