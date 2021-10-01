

Viewers on DStv can look forward to the 15th round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, the Grand Prix of the Americas, live from Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on the afternoon of Sunday 3 October 2021.

The previous round in San Marino saw Lenovo Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia claim a second successive victory, though Riders’ Championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Monster Energy Yamaha came home in second place to ensure he still has a strong lead – 48 points – over the Italian at the top of the table.

“I knew that it was very important to start well and already be pushing from the start because with the soft [rear tyre], the grip initially was better,” said Bagnaia after the race. “I was also knowing that Fabio [Quartararo] in the last part of the race would be faster with the medium.

So, I just tried to be fast and constant from the start. “I did my best start ever because I started when the light went off, so it was incredible. I trained a lot for this. When I passed the first straight I was already looking to the board and it was plus 1.0 seconds which was incredible already.

“Then I just tried to manage the tyres and the last laps were very difficult. Fabio was recovering four/five tenths per lap so it was not easy. But in the last lap I just tried to do the best and my sector three was my fastest of the race. So it was great.”

Bagnaia now seems the only rider who has a shot at chasing down Quartararo in the final four races of the season, with Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir (the reigning MotoGP World Champion) and Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco too far adrift to have a realistic shot.

Quartararo was delighted to come home in second, having anticipated that San Marino was going to be a tough race where they could lose major ground in the Championship: “I think it is my best [race] to be honest. Of course, a victory is totally different but I think it’s the first time that I’m that happy for second place,” said the Frenchman.

“Not because of the championship, but I gave everything. Also in the beginning with Jack [Miller], Martin, I was fighting against them like it was the last lap. I overtook Jack in a place that I never expected to overtake someone. It was a really nice race. It was the one I enjoyed the most.”

The Circuit of the Americas has been a happy hunting ground for Repsol Honda’s Marc Marqiuez, who won six successive MotoGP races at the venue from 2013 to 2018, while the last race in Austin in 2019 went the way of Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas broadcast details, 2-3 October 2021

All times CAT

Saturday 2 October

21:05: Qualifying – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 3 October

20:55: Race – LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport