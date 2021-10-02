After an exciting opening day of the opening circuit of the Guinness Sevens Series with matches from the pool stage of the Mileke Sevens, the quarterfinal fixtures have been confirmed.

The top two teams from each of the four pools have qualified for the knockout phase of the Main Cup which will be played on day two of the event.

Defending champions Kobs will face Mongers in the first main cup quarterfinal while Black Pirates will take on Jinja Hippos in the last. Heathens will face Impis and Buffaloes will battle Warriors in the second and third quarterfinals respectively.

Main Cup Quarterfinal fixtures:

QF 1: Kobs vs Mongers

Kobs vs Mongers QF 2: Heathens vs Impis

Heathens vs Impis QF 3: Buffaloes vs Warriors

Buffaloes vs Warriors QF 4: Black Pirates vs Jinja Hippos

The winners from these matches will proceed to the Main Cup semifinal and ultimately final while the losers will drop to the 5th playoff matches for seeding.

For the teams in the bottom halves of each of the pools, the Challenge Trophy will be up for grap with a similar format of knockout matches.

Challenge Trophy Quarterfinal fixtures:

QF 1: Rams vs Rams 2

Rams vs Rams 2 QF 2: Rhinos vs Jaguars

Rhinos vs Jaguars QF 3: Stallions vs Jjengo

Stallions vs Jjengo QF 4: Sailors vs Kisubi Pacers

The winners from these matches will proceed to the Challenge Trophy Semifinal and Final while the losers will drop to the 13th place playoff matches for seeding.

Day Two action will kick off tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. at Legends Rugby Grounds.

In case you missed action from day one, you can watch this wrap-up video that highlights the top moments of the opening day and also shares more detail on the “Legends Among Us” theme.