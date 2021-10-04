Newly crowned Stanbic Uganda Cup winners Vipers Sports Club confirmed the status of their players’ business in the domestic transfer window.

The venoms, four time Uganda Premier League champions signed, promoted, loaned and released a couple of players.

For starters, only two players were lured on board; goalkeeper Jack Komakech and midfielder Bright Anukani.

Goalkeeper Jack Komakech Credit: VIPERS SC MEDIA

Bright Anukani being unveiled at Vipers Sports Club

Two other junior players; goalkeeper Mutwalib Mugolofa and creative gem Ivan Ashaba were promoted to the senior team.

Loanees:

For the second season running, forward Brian Kalumba has been loaned out.

Brian Kalumba

Kalumba was loaned to Jinja based newly promoted UPL entity Gaddafi, having spent last season also on loan at Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

Forward Sula Mpanga has also been loaned to Gaddafi and young defender Ahmed Amayo is at Onduparaka.

Sula Mpanga is now loaned to Gaddafi Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ahmed Amayo in action at Vipers Sports Club. He was loaned to Onduparaka Football Club (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Another striker Denis Mwemezi was loaned to newly promoted Tooro United Football Club.

Let go:

Forward Muhammed Shaban, Abraham Ndugwa, goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya and towering defender Rashid Toha left the club after serving their respective tenures on the employment contracts.

Muhammad Shaban returned to Onduparaka Credit: John Batanudde

Shaban is now back at parent club Onduparaka, Ndugwa traveled to Serbia, Ssekagya is still unemployed and Toha is back in West Nile, at Arua Hill Sports Club.

Abraham Ndugwa left Vipers for a professional stint in Serbia

Goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya is not attached to any club at the moment (Photo: John Batanudde)

On the tentative fixtures released, Vipers will commence the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season on the road against the 2005 league champions Police at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

For starters, Vipers has won the Uganda Premier League trophy on four fronts (2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020).

They have twice triumphed in the Stanbic Uganda Cup (2016 and lately 2021) with two FUFA Super titles in 2015 and 2019 (Super 8).