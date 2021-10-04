Riazat Ali Shah won the Cricketer of the Month of September award for his heroics during the Pearl of Africa T20 and Derby Trophy Series.

Shah has been a consistent performer for the Cricket Cranes especially in the shortest format of the game. He is gaining confidence as someone who can hit it far and he has been very useful to the team when they want to accelerate the scoring rate.

The coach has not been shy to send him as early as the number four especially in games where the team has been scoring slowly. His intellect with the bat has given the team a multi-dimensional cricketer who can score runs without necessarily losing his wicket.

He was the highest run-scorer for Uganda in the Tri-series for Uganda scoring 162 runs in 7 games at an average of 32 and a strike rate of 148.

Shah has also worked on his bowling and he is an option for Uganda especially when breaking partnerships is required. He has been guilty of going for lots of runs but his resourcefulness is his death bowling and ability to break partnerships.

He’s a very humble character who loves playing for Uganda and in 2018, he was named the USPA Male Cricketer of the Year.