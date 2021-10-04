2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (Group E)

7th October 2021 : Rwanda Amavubi Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nyamirambo Regional Stadium, Kigali

Five foreign-based Uganda Cranes players joined the national team camp at Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi in preparation for the doubleheader against Rwanda during the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in Group E.

These players include stand-in captain Khalid Aucho of Tanzanian premier side Young Africans, Simba’s Tadeo Lwanga, the Czech Republic-based left back Isaac Muleme, South Africa-based duo of goalkeeper Isma Bin Rashid Watenga and midfielder Moses Waiswa.

Moses Waiswa passes the ball against Kenya last month

Isaac Muleme (left) in action against Kenya

The five players bring to six the total number of foreign-based players in camp following the earlier arrival of goalkeeper Charles Lukwago who has just signed for Ethiopian giants St George.

Charles Lukwago in warm up session

With captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi not making the team, Aucho is stand-in captain for the two matches coming up.

More arrivals

The israel-based duo of forward Azizi Fahad Bayo and defender Timothy Denis Awany are expected to reach camp by Monday evening.

Relatedly, Canadian-based left Mustafa Kizza of Montreal Impact will arrive on Monday night.

The national team has had build-ups with local sides KCCA, URA, and lately Sports Club Villa as preparations for the Rwanda doubleheader.

Uganda Cranes beat KCCA 2-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium – Lugogo, out-muscled URA 2-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende, and lost 1-0 to SC Villa on Monday evening at Lugogo.

Rwanda Amavubi Stars host the first leg on the 7th October 2021 at the Kigali Regional Stadium with the return leg at the St Mary’s Stadium – Kitende on the 10th October 2021