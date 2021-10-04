Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club released the detailed 32-man squad for the 2021-2022 season.

The squad has a blend of the young and experienced players ready to compete in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League as well as the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

Among the tried and tested players on this Uganda Defence forces funded club is vastly experienced former Uganda Cranes midfielder Musa Mudde.

Others include loyal club captain Dennis Ssekitoleko, former KCCA, Soltilo Bright Stars, SC Villa and Proline defender Bernard Muwanga, goalkeeper Brian “Ziggi” Bwete, defender Simon Mbaziira, left footed winger Ezikiel Katende, Dickens Okwir, Ibrahim Wammanah, among others.

Ibrahim Wammanah (second from right) during his official unveiling

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club players in a limbering session [Credit: UPDF FC Media]

Mudde will don shirt number 5, Ssekitoleko (4), Bwete (18), Muwanga (44), Mbaziira (16), Katende (14), Wammanah (20) and Okwir (13).

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa retains the shirt 1 with new signing Rogers Mugisha in the treasured shirt 10.

New recruits:

The club has a couple of new signings as; Ivan Ahimbisibwe (9), Donato Okello (8), Aggrey Kiirya (12), Medi Kyeyune (21), Jimmy Okidi (31), Ambrose Kigozi (19), Shaban Wasswa (22), Douglas Oyirwoth (15), former Uganda U-17 midfielder Kipper Luwalo (28)), Salim Huud (17), Augustine Okocha (23), winger Frank Yiga (7), Yasin Sabira (11), Patrick Kushemererwa (27), Mustafa Dongo (29), Herbert Abuntu (26), Julius Kisambira (30), Sulaiman Kimbugwe (32), Davis Kakaire (34) and Phillip Angello Taban (39).

The club christened as “Ssissi Kwa Ssissi” is coached by Brian Ssenyondo and host their home matches at the Bombo Military Barracks Stadium.

UPDF Football Club head coach Brian Ssenyondo in a theory session with the players (Credit: UPDF FC Media)

UPDF Football Club players in a training session at Bombo Military Barracks Stadium (Credit: UPDF FC Media)

Full list of UPDF FC squad members and their respective shirt numbers:

Dennis Ssekitoleko -04

Yusuf Wasswa-01

Musa Mudde -05

Simon Mbaziira -16

Bernard Muwanga- 44

Ezekiel Katende- 14

Ivan Kato -25

Ibrahim Wammanah -20

James Begesa Penza- 02

Ivan Ahimbisibwe-09

Dickens Okwir -13

Brain Bwete Zig -18

Rogers Mugisha- 10

Donato Okello-08

Aggrey Kiirya-12

Medi Kyeyune- 21

Jimmy Okdi -31

Ambrose Kigozi -19

Shaban Wasswa- 22

Douglas Oyirwoth -15

Kipper Luwalo -28

Huud Salim -17

Augustine Okocha -23

Frank Yiga – 07

Yasin Sabira – 11

Patrick Kushemererwa -27

Mustafa Dongo – 29

Herbert Abuntu -26

Julius Kisambira- 30

Sulaiman Kimbugwe -32

Davis Kakaire – 34

Phillip Angello Taban -39