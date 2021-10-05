Ojjukira Legendi Wo: 9th October 2021

Uganda’s Football Legends Vs Parliament of Uganda Team

At MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala

As hundreds of Ugandans living within territory of the East African land-locked country and beyond in the diaspora will be celebrating the 59th Independence Day celebrations, the football fraternity shall be having a big plot at the Lugogo sports hub.

On the day, retired footballers, majority of whom are former Uganda Cranes internationals with over 40 years will be playing a team for the Parliament of Uganda at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

This charity game will mark the official launch of “Ojjukira Legendi Wo” campaign.

The “Ojjukira Legendi Wo”, loosely translated “Do you remember your legend” is a brainchild of Sanyuka Television, in partnership with Proline Football Club and True North Consult.

L-R: Mujib Kasule, Ismail Lule, Joe Kigozi and Abdul Kibuuka during the press briefing at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday, 5th October 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Addressing the media at Lugogo on a rainy Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Proline Football Club Director Mujib Kasule retaliated the value of football legends in the development of football and sports in general.

Our legends are our assets as a country, and we should always cherish them during and after their active playing days. Mujib Kasule, retired Uganda Cranes player and now director of Proline Football Club

Retired footballers after training at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday morning (Credit: David Isabirye)

Isma Lule, StarTimes Uganda Brand and Marketing Director (Credit: David Isabirye)

Isma Lule, StarTimes Uganda Brand and Marketing Director added to Kasule’s voice in the affirmative;

Legends are a key pillar in the growth of Ugandan football; we thank Sanyuka TV for bringing together our icons. As StarTimes, we are excited to associate with the historicals of this beautiful game. This is the chance to interact with the legends of football with a vibrant message through this project of hope. Isma Lule, StarTimes Uganda Brand and Marketing Director

Some of the legends after training at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Abdul Kibuuka, Executive Director of True North noted with concern that retired footballers ought to be assimilated into society with decent jobs.

Football, like many jobs is a professional talent. A talent is a pipeline with the beginning, middle and the end. We need to create awareness about sports legends, recognize talent. There is need to assimilate ex-internationals into active employment. There is also alternative livelihood that ought to be encouraged that is by training sportsmen to try different jobs. We are also preaching financial literacy at all times” Abdul Kibuuka, Executive Director, Truth North

Into their third season as the official broadcasters of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, the nation’s topflight club competition, Sanyuka TV could not be bystanders on a campaign such as this.

Legends create history, they shape generations, inspire them to a greater height, and the moments they create last forever. Legends inspire the present generation of players. We need to celebrate our stars. People who have contributed immensely to the game. It is partly for this reason that we at Sanyuka TV are a part of this campaign – to appreciate and support those that continue to make our business a reality. Joseph Kigozi, the General Manager of Sanyuka TV, also Next Media Services Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Group CEO.

Joseph Kigozi, the General Manager of Sanyuka TV, also Next Media Services Chief Strategy Officer and Deputy Group CEO (Credit: David Isabirye)

The game, which has attracted Uganda’s topflight league and second-tier league’s title sponsors, StarTimes, will have its proceeds go to various legends of the beautiful game in Uganda that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having managed to position itself as the leading sports TV station in the land with the broadcast of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Euro 2020 Championships, Pearl of Africa Rally, and the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket currently, among others, Sanyuka TV also prides itself in supporting the welfare of key stakeholders in the game.

Sanyuka TV’s Joe Kigozi talks to the retired players after training at the MTN Stadium, Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chairman of the Uganda Football Legends, Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja notes with concern that it is never too late to help football legends.

It is good to know that there are people who still think about us and are willing to help our people – it is never too late to help a football legend. Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja, Chairman – Uganda Football Legends

Retired footballers after training at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday morning (Credit: David Isabirye)

To embark on affluent preparations for the game on Independence day, both the legends and parliamentarians’ teams are training at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

The legends side will be coached by Sam Ssimbwa and Godfrey Nyola with long serving former Uganda Cranes captain George “Sim La-La” Ssimwogere as captain.

Hakim “Boda Boda” Magumba is assistant captain.

L-R: Hakim Magumba, George Ssimwogerere and Mujib Kasule (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hakim Magumba (left) and George Ssimwogerere will lead the legends team against the team of Parliamentarians (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other players on the team include FUFA Education officer Jackson Nyiima, goalkeepers Ibrahim Kongo and Sam Kawalya, Hassan “Figo” Mubiru, Wasswa Bbosa, Lawrence Kizito, Dan Ntale, Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya, Simon Peter Musoke, James Odoch, Kefa Kisala, Augustine “Bin” Nsumba, Steven Bogere, Jackson Mayanja, Joseph Harold Mutyaba, Mathias Kaweesa, Idd Batambuze, Muhammad Byansi, Peter “Smokie” Byaruhanga, Suleiman Jingo, Robert Mukiibi, Mujib Kasule, Stickman Kamoga, Bombera Nsereko, Simu Lufungano, Meddie Ssebisubi, Richard Kato and many others.

The team of parliamentarians is coached by former Uganda Cranes international Tom Lwanga with legislators as Peter Ogwang (Usuk County), Muhammed Nsereko (Kampala Central), Patrick K. Mabirizi Nsanja (Ntenjeru South), Joseph Gonzaga Ssewungu (Kalungu West County), Geofrey Lutaaya (Kakuuto county), Paul Nsubuga (Busiro East), Abubaker Kawalya (Rubaga North), Asuman Basalirwa (Bugiri Municipality), among others.

The game will be relied live on Sanyuka Television.