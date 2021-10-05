Uganda U-19 kept their chances of making it to the World Cup in the West Indies alive with a comprehensive 82 run against Nigeria U-19.

The youngsters have been able to keep their chances alive with back-to-back wins against Rwanda and Nigeria that meant they stay in touch with table leaders Tanzania.

However, a batting collapse nearly had the Baby Cricket Cranes in trouble but the tail led by captain Pascal Murungi (38) and Joseph Baguma (32) helped Uganda post a competitive 207/9 in their 50 overs.

The effort from the youngsters to make sure they bat out their 50 overs helped them ensure that they don’t damage their Net Run Rate which could be the difference in the final game.

In the chase, Nigeria was pegged back by the slow bowling option of Akram Nsubuga and Man of Match Joseph Baguma (5/32). At 36/5 Nigeria was railing but Uganda failed to go for the kill and let Nigeria close out on 125/9 in 44.5 overs.

The win puts Uganda in second place two points behind Tanzania who they take on in their final game.

Qualification Permutation

The qualification scenario has two sides. Uganda needs to first beat Tanzania and second, beat Tanzania with a good net run rate so that they can go ahead of Tanzania.

The other scenario that is out of their hands is a matter between the other sides Namibia in third place can leapfrog both Uganda and Tanzania if they get a big win against Nigeria the weakest team in the tournament so far.

In 2017 Uganda was in a similar situation comfortably on top of the table but the cricket gods were with Kenya who was able to overturn the healthy Net Run Rate in favor of Kenya.

Tanzania, the team with nothing to lose, can afford to lose and still go through to the 2022 World Cup in West Indies.