Uganda’s topflight sponsors StarTimes and the Uganda Premier League secretariat have launched the 2021/22 ahead of its kickoff on October 15.

The tentative fixture will see champions Express FC host debutants and StarTimes Fufa Big League winners Arua Hills at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Peter Kibazo, the FSL Board Member revealed that the tentative fixture is subject to change pending Busoga United’s fulfilment of obligations as well as the five clubs yet to confirm host venues.

“Football is coming back on the turf on October 15,” confirmed Kibazo. “One of our partners Busoga United are not on the fixtures yet but we are hopeful they will fill their obligations and be part of us for the forthcoming campaign,” he added.

“There are also five clubs that are yet to confirm their host stadiums and we hope all is sorted.

“This fixture may change depending on the clubs’ ability to meet obligations.”

#SUPL2021/22: UPDATES.

StarTimes launches the New SUPL Season 2021/22 today Wednesday Oct 6th 2021 happening right now at Kati Kati Bar & Restaurant. pic.twitter.com/fM9r79t1Ls — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) October 6, 2021

Kibazo also wants government to increase the number of spectators allowed in the stands due to Covid19 pandemic suggesting that open air stadium shouldn’t have same equivalent as churches and mosques.

“We hope government should help increase numbers in stands from 200 fans. For example, a stadium with a capacity of 10,000 fans can’t have same numbers like a church or mosque whose capacity is sometimes less than even 200.”

Fufa Deputy CEO in charge of football Decolas Kiiza thanked StarTimes for staying with the league even in times of hard economics and confirmed Fufa is in talks with government over increase of the numbers.

“As Fufa, we are happy with StarTimes for ensuring league is up and running even during the Covid times,” he stated.

“For now, we shall have 200 spectators in stadiums. However they are restricted on movement in the stadium. We are still discussing internally and with government whether vaccinated people are just allowed to watch games but as of now, PCR test is a must for zones 1 and 2.

“Nevertheless, clubs must have clearance from FA if they want to have fans and must follow all guidelines and protocols as per Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.”

StarTimes Brand and Marketing Director Ismail Lule revealed a few changes including a new theme for the league, the commentary default language and the number of games targeted for TV.

“With the theme – let’s raise our flag; our customers will be treated with a unique experience this season, more TV games, more language options. This approach will have a fair representation of all regions in the country.

“The target is to have 120 games on TV in the league and a good number in the Fufa Big League.

This will be the fourth time with StarTimes as the main league and broadcast partners.