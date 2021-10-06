Uganda She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa has summoned a squad of twenty-three players to start preparations for the Africa Netball Championship.

The She Cranes are also expected to compete at the Pent Series in Windhoek, Namibia, a tournament that usually attracts Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Botswana as well as the hosts Desert Jewels.

The team starts training this week at Budo SS ahead of the events that will be played between October 28 and November 16.

“We have called these players based on what we have seen in the league so far. We have not included the two pros (Peace Proscovia and Mary Nuba),” said Mugerwa.

Some of the players, especially vets, that had previously been sidelined from the national side for non-sporting reasons as Rachael Nanyonga, Lillian Ajio, Sylvia Nanyonga, and Ruth Meeme have been included on the training squad.

The She Cranes Squad

Defenders: Lillian Ajio (Prisons), Viola Asingo (Prisons), Faridah Kadondi (Weyonje), Privas Kayenyi (NIC), Fauzia Nakibuule (KCCA), Shaffie Nalwanja (KCCA), Sandra Nambirige (KCCA), Joan Nampungu (NIC), Sylvia Nanyonga (Prisons), Sebi Nusura (Police)

Midcourt: Achan Jesca (Prisons), Maggie Bagala (NIC), Norah Lukuuse (KCCA), Ruth Meeme (Prisons), Sarah Nakiyunga (NIC), Desire Obua Birungi (NIC), Alicia Wasagala (Prisons)

Shooters: Irene Eyaru (KCCA), Asiina Kabandeera (Weyonje), Hadijja Nakabuye (Prisons), Shadia Nassanga (KCCA), Racheal Nanyonga (NIC), Stella Oyella (NIC)