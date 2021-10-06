West Nile based Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka Football Club confirmed Bosco Dudu as the Technical Director (TD).



Dudu was accorded an employment contract of three years with the Arua city stationed club.

Dudu comes with the worthy experience having previously worked with KCCA, Arua Hill and lately Calvary Football Clubs.

The Caterpillars have been one of the most busiest sides in the previously concluded transfer window with 19 new signings.

The new recruits include Shaban Muhammad, Sunday Opio, Nathaniel Atamba, Jimmy Ndalambi, Micheal Lutaaya, Congolese International Tibo Balemangi, Taban Wijo, Abaasi Kateregga, Martin Aniku Osso, Isaac Okello, Rashid Agau, Dudu Ramathan, Robert Kitabalwa, Nathan Oloro, Yakin Rashid Ivan Okello, Oscar Aluma and James Jarieko.

They also have George Lutalo as new coach and Juma Ssekizzivu (assistant coach).

Onduparaka will host the Army side UPDF on match day one of the 2021/22 UPL season at AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua on 15th October 2021.