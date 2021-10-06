Uganda Senior Women’s National Team got dumped out of this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship on Tuesday after suffering defeat to Zambia.

A 1-0 loss in the final Group game meant, Uganda failed to progress to the semifinals and thus the end of the road.

Zambia’s captain Grace Chanda scored the solitary goal of the game, sending the Copper Queens to the semifinals with maximum points in Group C.

Uganda on the other hand settled for second position on 4 points but this was not enough to earn a berth at the next stage.

It should be noted that the table leaders of each of the three groups and the best second placed team advanced to the Semifinals.

Despite putting up a spirited performance, the Crested Cranes failed short in creativity and lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

With Sandra Nabweteme withdrawing from the starting XI at the 11th hour after feeling unwell, the vacuum of a lead striker was evident with Resty Nanziri and Laki Otandeka failing to execute the role.

Zambia therefore will face Tanzania in the Semifinals on Thursday. The latter topped group B with maximum points (9).

In the other semifinal, hosts and defending Champions South Africa will take on Malawi. The two teams were in the same group.

Uganda will now shift focus to 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers where the Crested Cranes will face Ethiopia this month with the first leg slated for 19th October in Kampala and a return leg away seven days later.