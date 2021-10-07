2021 Bankers’ Sports Gala:

Theme: Fitness | Wellness | Life Style

Catalogue of activities:

7 th October : CEO’s Walk/Run

: CEO’s Walk/Run 10 th – 30 th October: Active Living (21 Day Fitness Challenge of 5000 steps per day)

Active Living (21 Day Fitness Challenge of 5000 steps per day) 24 th October: Free styling fitness activity video challenge

Free styling fitness activity video challenge 24 th October : Mind Sports (Chess) & Online Quiz

: Mind Sports (Chess) & Online Quiz 31st October: Athletics (Virtual Run; 3KM, 5KM, 10 KM)

The official launch of the 2021 Bankers’ Sports Gala at Serena Hotel in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

The organization of the annual Bankers’ Sports Gala has taken a complete new dimension.

Unlike the previous editions where a day long outline of sports events could be held at a central place, the 2021 version has been designed in a way that the various activities are spread across the month of October 2021 under the theme-line: “Fitness, Wellness, Life Style”.

This is the case because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has halted the meeting of many people in a single locality as it was over the years.

It was because of this pandemic that the 2020 edition was also not held.

The official launch of the 2021 virtual bankers’ sports gala was held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The launch was also graced by Tumubweine Twinemanzi, a Ugandan economist and central banker who, is the Executive Director of the Bank Supervision Directorate of the Bank of Uganda.

On the same day, there was a run-cum-walk from the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) before a virtual opening of the registration portal for the 2021 Annual Bankers Sports Gala.

Gorretti Masede, CEO Uganda Institute of Bankers and Financial Services being interviewed by UBC TV’s John Barnes Ssentamu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gorretti Masede, the CEO Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services maintains the format of this year’s sports programme.

This year is a unique one, based on the restrictions to physical engagements caused by the current COVID-19 Pandemic. To maintain the purpose of sports events as an avenue for a healthy lifestyle, the gala program encourages physical activities amongst the participants. This shall however be done remotely to avoid a lot of physical contact. Gorretti Masede, CEO Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services

The annual bankers’ sports gala is organized by the Uganda Bankers’ Association (UBA) under the umbrella of Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services.

Tumubweine Twinemanzi, the chief guest at the launch reasoned that the spread out activities will give the respective bankers a chance exercise as way of pro-active living.

We are pro-active living and one way is through the annual bankers’ gala. Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we have spread out the activities for this year. The 21 one-day challenge will help bankers make exercising a routine part of their lives. Tumubweine Twinemanzi, Executive Director of the Bank Supervision Directorate of the Bank of Uganda.

Tumubweine Twinemanzi (in suit on extreme right) joined by other officials during the official launch of the virtual bankers’ sports gala at Serena Hotel in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

A total of 36 Banks including Non-Financial Institutions are eligible to participate in the various scheduled activities.

After the CEOs’ walk/run, on 7th October 2021, other events will follow suit.

Between the 10th to 30th October, there will be the active Living with the 21 days’ fitness challenge of 5000 steps per day.

On 24th October, there is free styling fitness activity video challenge as well as the mind sports (chess) and online quiz.

All these will climax with a mega athletics event (virtual run) on 31st October 2021 with the 3KM, 5KM and 10 KM run events.

Some of the banking institutions present at the launch included; United Bank of Africa (UBA), Equity, Housing Finance Bank, Citi Bank, dfcu, absa among others.

Annual Bankers Virtual Run launch at Serena Hotel in Kampala

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cause:

The sports gala now has an aspect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at collectively giving back to and gaining goodwill of the public.

This years’ chosen CSR activity is financial literacy, which speaks well to the need for everyone to use financial knowledge, and resources to adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID – 19 pandemic and be able to make right financial decisions.

This knowledge shall be disseminated through the Banking and Financial Services Awareness month activities focusing on promoting financial literacy and awareness among the population.

In addition, the awareness month shall connect the providers and users of Banking Products as well as services i.e. Bankers, Insurers, Accountants, Regulatory Agencies with the users of those products and services.

Beyond sports consultancy is the key brain behind this entire affluent organization.