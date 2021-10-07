FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Rwanda Amavubi Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo (7 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has confirmed the starting eleven away to Rwanda in the group E FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier at Stade De Kigali, Nyamirambo on Thursday evening.

There are wholesome changes to the team that drew goal-less during the home duel against Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende last month.

Charles Lukwago, a newly signed goalkeeper at St George Football Club in Ethiopia returns to the posts at the expense of Isima Bin Rashid Watenga.

Denis Iguma’s rich experience will be needed against Rwanda

Denis Iguma is maintained at right back and so is Czech Republic based Isaac Muleme at left back.

Enock Walusimbi finds a new partner at center half in Timothy Denis Awany.

Team Captain Khalid Aucho commences his leadership tasks alongside Taddeo Lwanga and Bobosi Byaruhanga in a three-man defensive midfield shield.

South African based Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo and URA’s Steven Desse Mukwala are the front-line preferred players.

Azizi Fahad Bayo

Reserves:

There are lots of options for the team on the waiting list including; Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (GK), Alionzi Nafian (GK), Innocent Wafula, Aziizi Kayondo, Mustafa Kiiza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Najib Fesali, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Cromwell Rwothomio, Yunus Sentamu

The match will be officiated by Botswana’s FIFA Referee Joshua Bondo, arguably among Africa’s best current center referees.

Coaches combine ideas; L-R – Moses Basena (assistant coach), Micho (head coach) and Fred Kajoba Kisitu (goalkeeping coach) [Credit: FUFA Media]

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Rwanda

Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Timothy Awanyi, Khalid Aucho (Captain), Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (GK), Alionzi Nafian (GK), Innocent Wafula, Aziizi Kayondo, Mustafa Kiiza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Najib Fesali, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Cromwell Rwothomio, Yunus Sentamu