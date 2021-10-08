FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2021

First Round, Second Leg

Uganda 3-1 Kenya

Aggregate Score (Uganda 10-3 Kenya)

Uganda U20 Women’s National Team progressed to the second round of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers after eliminating neighbors Kenya.

Despite labouring at home (St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende), Uganda earned a 3-1 win on Friday to overcome a resilient Kenyan side.

Fauzia Najjemba in action against Kenya.

Today’s result means Uganda advances to the next round with a 10-3 aggregate score, having won the reverse fixture 7-2 at Nyayo National Stadium two weeks ago.

In Kitende, Margaret Kunihira, Hadijah Nandago and Juliet Nalukenge score a goal each to guide Uganda to victory.

Hadijah Nandago celebrates after scoring.

Kenya got their consolation through skipper Peris Oside who converted from the spot in the first half.

Kunihira fired Uganda into the lead in the 14th minute tapping home from a well delivered corner kick by Sumaya Komuntale.

Margaret Kunihira wheels away in celebration.

The lead was however short-lived with Kenya leveling matters five minutes later through a penalty converted by skipper Oside.

Uganda however regained the lead six minutes to the mandatory break through diminutive midfielder Hadijah Nandago.

In a game where he had missed several chances, Nalukenge paid up for the misses with a stoppage time well taken free kick.

Juliet Nalukenge celebrating after scoring a stoppage time.

The lethal forward was fouled outside the area but got back to her feet and fired home from the resultant free kick.

The win means Uganda will take on South Africa at the next qualification phase early next year. The latter edged Mozambique, winning the contest 4-3 on aggregate.

Uganda U20 Starting XI



Daphine Nyayenga(GK), Samalie Nakacwa, Sumaya Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Aisha Nantongo, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Shamirah Nalugya, Hadijah Nandago, Juliet Nalukenge, Fauzia Najjemba, Margret Kunihira

Kenya Starting XI

Sophy Akinyi (GK), Lavender Akinyi, Peris Oside (C), Eunice Mwangi, Lucy Kahuga, Maxmilla Robi, Charity Midewa, Catherine Aringo, Joy Kinglady, Fasila Adhiambo, Shalyene Opisa.