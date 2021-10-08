

The Federation of Motorsport clubs of Uganda (FMU) Executive Committee has suspended two officials from all motorsport-related activities for one year for their involvement in the Afrika Kwetu event last month.

UMOSPOC Vice President Justin Mungoma and Enduro Club President Tendo Mutale were involved in the organization of the tour event without the authorization of the federation.

The Excom decision was premised on findings from the FMU Legal and Disciplinary Committee’s (LDC) report released on Friday.

The LDC concluded that the officials did not follow procedure and thus acted outside the federation constitution.

The two clubs; UMOSPOC and Enduro to which the officials are attached will also not be organizing any events next season.

In what could be a dicey decision, the Excom also suspended other federation officials and competition license holders that participated in the Africa Kwetu event.



The decision will affect members of the management committee whose suspension will be determined by the general assembly.

The Afrika Kwetu, a tour event, was organized with the aim of encouraging crews to efficiently consume fuel but also push a road safety campaign.

Prior to the event, the federation distanced itself from the event after the organizers did not follow the right channels to attain the event.

However, the officials proceeded with the four-day event held in September.