Loughborough Lightning has confirmed Vitality Netball Superleague’s (VNSL) leading goal scorer Mary Cholhok will be continuing with the side for the 2022 season.

The She Cranes goal shooter has gone from strength to strength dominating the attacking circle during her time at Lightning and will now head into her fourth season with the champions.

Cholhok has won the coveted Golden Shot Award for three years straight years and will look to add to her trophy cabinet in 2022.

The student-athlete is thrilled to return for another season.

“Lightning provides top-class facilities that support my netball career and studies that help me grow as a person and I’m excited to continue with this journey,” Cholhok told the club media.

Last season’s league was played at a central venue but normalcy will return for the 2022 season and Cholhok hopes they win another championship for the fans.

“I’m so excited for all the Lightning fans to be back at the home venue and I really hope we can achieve back-to-back championships for them.”

Cholhok joins eight of her title-winning teammates who have already committed to Lightning’s title defence campaign in 2022. These are; Ella Clark, Beth Cobden, Alice Harvey, Jess Haynes, Hannah Joseph, Suzie Liverseidge, Nat Panagarry, and Hannah Williams.