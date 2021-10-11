Uganda Cranes forward Daniel Isiagi Opolot is optimistic about a brave and strong come back after undergoing a successful surgery in Nairobi city, Kenya.

Isiagi underwent a successful operation having suffered a career threatening Achilles Tendon tear.

The center forward is thus expected to undertake a five-month period of rehabilitation for a tranquil healing process before resuming active football business in the same path as football greats also required similar medical attention.

Daniel Isiagi Opolot in action for Uganda Cranes in the 2019 COSAFA Cup

“The surgery was very successful and I would like to thank the medical team that attended to me. I hope and pray to bounce back strongly” Isiagi, also a former Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Proline striker remarked.

Last season, Isiagi was featuring for South Africa’s Jomo Cosmos and was part of Uganda Cranes team that played in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

As he was still weighing offers on the table from Africa, Europe and beyond, he got injured at the time of the just concluded transfer window.

Daniel Opolot Isiagi

On recommendation of the medical experts, he was advised to seek proper treatment that necessitated surgery as well.

He did not hesitate than to make that bold decision which many athletes; footballers per say as the former England David Beckham undertook.

At the moment, he is still in Nairobi as the recovery timeline has already clicked running before looking at other available offers on the table upon the entire healing process.

Besides, KCCA, URA and Proline, Isiagi also featured for Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Egyptian side Al Nasr before crossing over to South Africa’s Jomo Cosmos.

He hails from a typical footballing family where his father Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot (Member of Parliament for Kacumbali County, Bukedea District) is a retired footballer and a former FUFA Secretary General.

His younger sibiling, Andrew Okiring Isiagi is now at Police Football Club and a former captain for the Uganda U-17 national team.