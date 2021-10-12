Senegal has become the first African country to reach the play off of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers after beating Namibia 3-1 to maintain their perfect record.

Famara Diedhiou scored all the goals for the Teranga Lions in Soweto, South Africa while Peter Shalulie scored Namibia’s consolation.

Diedhiou scored once in the first half and completed his hattrick with a second half brace.

With 12 points after four rounds in Group H, the 2002 quarter finalists are ahead of Togo and Namibia on four each and Congo on two with only six points to fight for in November.

Senegal will now face off with one of the nine group winners in the final play off for a place in the finals due in Qatar next year.