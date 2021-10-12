2021 Genesis Invitational U-12 & U-9 Tournament:

Remarkably vibrant for the original Amber Von Tussle in the musical version of Hairspray, Laura Ashley Bell Bundy, is also popular for her quote “It always amazes me when I see young people with raw talent and passion.”

The American actress and singer, 40, is on record for the quote that has been recited time over and again.

Bundy was indeed spot-on for the confession given the abundant natural talent that is always exhibited with passion.

Exactly, this was the case during 2021 Genesis Invitational U-12 and U-9 (carnival) tournament held on the 59th anniversary of Uganda’s Independence celebrations at the Kasedde Memorial Grounds in Ngandu, Mukono District.

The battle for the ball during the 2021 Genesis Invitational Tournament at Kasedde Memorial Grounds in Ngandu, Mukono District

Right from kick-off of this day-long championship, the energy and anxiety from the youngsters could easily be noticed by the passionate display on the slippery and muddy surface after the earlier rains.

Basically, all the key attributes of the beautiful game were fully on the showcase; close ball control, awesome positioning, quick eye, ball distribution (short and long diagonal passes), dribbling, heading, ball protection technique, shooting, defending, eye catching flicks and flips all served to perfection.

The ball passing technique was among the key skills showcased by the youngsters during the 2021 Genesis Invitational Tournament

By close of business on the busy day that attracted as many as 8 teams in the U-12 event as well as 4 teams in the carnival event (U-9), Genesis Academy (U-9) and Super Bullets (U-12) emerged champions.

Genesis edged Soccer of Life 1-0 in the final match as Super Bullet needed the same score-line to triumph over Police Kids.

There were a couple of positives to report home and most importantly, the goals rained.

At a time the country is seeking for prolific goal scorers to emulate the legendary Mujid Musisi Mukiibi (R.I.P), this is a key development to note especially at the grass-root stage where certain basics of the game are emphasized.

In total, 63 goals were scored in as many as 22 matches.

Police Kids show off their medals

The break-down:

During the U-12 category 13 goals in group A from 6 matches and 25 goals in group B in six games as well.

The 8 goals in the two semi-finals and one goal in the final.

For the U-9 catergory, 15 goals were scored in 6 matches during the group stages and 1 goal in the final.

For the record, there are particular names that will engraved in the rich archives of this tournament.

Joram Muhame, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the U-12 catergory

Police Kids’ Joram Muhame was Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the U-12 catergory and Evans in the U-9.

Super Bullets’ duo of Kelly Nsubuga and Chris Mwanje netted 10 and 9 goals respectively.

The tournament had the magnetic forces to lure the Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bernard Bainamani, former Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) vice President and Director of the Aliguma Foundation Ritah Aliguma, Joseph Segawa ( Kirangira District councillor and owner of Segawa Sports Center), among others.

Best goalkeeper

Kirangira District councillor Joseph Segawa also owner of Segawa Sports Centre donates a ball to Genesis

Founder of the Genesis Football Academy and Nation Media Group journalist George Katongole Kiwanuka, a die-hard enthusiast of youth football elucidated upon the aims and objectives for the Genesis Invitational championship.

The Genesis Invitational tournament was aimed at giving young players competition while learning from already established academies. George Katongol Kiwanuka, Founder Genesis Football Academy

George Katongole Kiwanuka, Founder Genesis Football Academy

Genesis Football Academy chairman John Bosco Ssebaana openly expressed his gratitude with the entire organization and arrangement.

It is always our goal at Genesis Football Academy to do activities that meet the needs of every kid. Providing competition to our young players is a way to test their abilities. Most of our kids aren’t able to go to standard academies but through such experiences, they can have special experiences themselves.Football is going to be there but at the end of the day, kids have to be empowered to manage success or failure that comes with it. John Bosco Ssebaana, Genesis Football Academy Chairman

Ritah Aliguma hands ocer the balls, bibs, movable goals among others

Chief guest Aliguma in her address emphasized the children to double sports and front education.

I urge the young children doing sports to keep in school and maintain healthy lifestyles Ritah Aliguma, Director Aliguma Foundation and Former Vice President USPA

She donated an assortment of football equipment to Genesis academy including balls, bibs, movable goals, among others.

Special guest Bainamani encouraged youth teams to be well structured to enable professional development into the game.

Bernard Bainamani (left) hands over a certificate of recognition during the awards ceremony.

For starters, Genesis Football Academy was officially started during the second lockdown of the Coronavirus pandemic on May 11, 2021 to offer children top level training while seeking opportunities for the youngsters.

The academy has players from the age of six to thirteen with more than 30 children so far under head coach Angela Kauma, formerly at Kampala University and Maroons as a player.

Action during the 2021 Genesis Invitational tournament as the crowd kept a keen eye never to miss any moment

The academy is also planning to host an empowerment camp on November 13 this year as a way of setting big time benchmarks and team-oriented goals.

Like Laura Ashley Bell Bundy, it indeed mesmerizes to see young people with raw talent and the due passion.

Of course, this comes with determination, zeal, parental support and guidance as well as the ethusisam from all the parties at play.

The passion at display during a training session at Genesis Football Academy

The joy of scoring a goal

Genesis Invitational Football Competition 2021:

U-12 Results

Group A

Soccer For Life 0-0 Maroons

Maroons Genesis 1-4 Kings Town

Kings Town Kings Town 0-2 Maroons

Maroons Genesis 1-0 Soccer For Life

Soccer For Life Maroons 1-3 Genesis

Genesis Kings Town 0-1 Soccer For Life

Group B

Naguru Police Kids 6-1 Kim Ravan

Kim Ravan Super Bullets 4-1 Lion of Judah

Lion of Judah Naguru Police Kids 0-3 Super Bullet

Super Bullet Lion of Judah 0-0 Naguru Police Kids

Naguru Police Kids Kim Ravan 1-3 Lion of Judah

Lion of Judah Super Bullets 6-0 Kim Ravan

Semi Finals

Genesis 1-2 Police Kids

Police Kids Super Bullets 4-1 Soccer of Life

Final:

Super Bullet 1-0 Police Kids

Top Net Busters:

Kelly Nsubuga (Super Bullets) – 10 Goals

Chris Mwanje (Super Bullets) – 9 Goals

Most Valuable Player (MVP):

Joram Muhame (Police)

Football Action in the U-12 catergory at the 2021 Genesis Invitational Tournament

Carnival Event (U-9)

Genesis 1-1 Lion of Judah

Lion of Judah Maroons 1-1 Soccer of Life

Soccer of Life Soccer of Life 4-1 Lion of Judah

Lion of Judah Genesis 0-0 Maroons

Maroons Soccer of Life 1-3 Genesis

Genesis Lion of Judah 1-1 Maroons

Table Standings:

Genesis – 8 Points

Soccer of Life – 4 Points

Maroons – 3 Points

Lion of Judah – 2 Points

Final: Genesis 1-0 Soccer of Life

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Evans