Lethal striker Juliet Nalukenge has been called up to the Uganda Senior Women’s National Team (Crested Cranes) in preparation for the forthcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) Qualifiers.

Nalukenge who now plies her trade with Apollon Ladies FC in Cyprus and two other players from the U20 Women’s National Team (Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago) are now part of the provisional squad.

It should be noted that the aforementioned trio was not part of the initial squad of 27 summoned on Monday but they have since joined the team that starts training on Wednesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Nalukenge was earlier supposed to move back to Cyprus after helping Uganda eliminate Kenya in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

Immediately after the game on Friday last week where she scored a stunning free kick, Nalukenge travelled to Entebbe International Airport only to be told her Visa had expired.

There was a plan to have her travel on Monday but bearing in mind that the period when Uganda plays Ethiopia in the AWCON Qualifiers will be a gazetted FIFA International break, FUFA moved quickly to ask the Club and have the player around.

Uganda will face Ethiopia on 20th October at St. Mary’s Stadium Kitende and then a return leg in Bahir Dar six days later.

The winner on aggregate will face either South Sudan or Kenya at the final qualifying phase.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Daphine Nyayenga(Lady Doves FC)

Defenders

Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School WFC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sumaya Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC),

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Joan Nabirye (Vihiga Queens FC), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Forwards

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens FC), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC), Juliet Nalukenge (Apollon Ladies FC)