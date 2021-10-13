Head coach of newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit Gaddafi Football Club Abudu Mubarak Wamboya has set his team’s season target days to kick off of the 2021-2022 season.

Gaddafi, christened as the “Soldier Boyz” open up their season with a home duel against rivals Busoga United this Sunday at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city.

Wamboya, a CAF “C” licensed tactician envisages this season as an opportunity for the Jinja based league newcomers to consolidate their grip, avoid relegation at all costs and plot for the coming years ahead.

“Gaddafi Football Club’s target is to work for maximum points in every game undertaken during our maiden season because we want a top ten position by close of business” he disclosed.

The former Onduparaka, Mbale Heroes and Vipers assistant coach embarks on the journey as head coach at a premier league club.

Abu Mubaraka Wamboya (left) with his assistant Hassan Zzungu

His backroom has Hassan Zungu (assistant coach), CAF “A” certified Frank Ssebagala Kisitu as goalkeeping coach and Geoffrey Ngalire the fitness trainer.

Precious Edwin Mutebe is the team doctor, the physiotherapist is Solomon Kayomba Solomon and the trio of Isaac Muyanga, Abbey Mukibi & Paul Kokuru Odichu in charge of equipment.

Veteran administrator Saleh Salmin bounces back into active football management as the director of football at the club.

Salmin had previously worked at BUL Football Club before authorities at Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) sent him on a brief forced leave from all football related activities citing “foul play”.

Meanwhile, the club officially unveiled fourteen new players as beef up to the remaining crop from the second division.

Goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi

The new recruits are; Magada Abudu (from Busoga United), Ronald Mutebi (from Maroons), Franco Onen (Busoga United), Jamaldine Buchochera (Mbale Heroes), Paul Musamali (MYDA), Sula Mpanga (on loan from Vipers), Yunus Sibira (Royal Leopards in Swaziland), Henry Tenywa Henry (Bugiri De school), Amos Kirya (MYDA), Brian Kalumba (on loan from Vipers), Alex “Benzema” Kitata (UPDF), Faizal Muwawu (Sports Club Villa) and Hassan Musana (KCCA).

Hardworking forward Faizal Muwawu

Sula Mpanga, on loan from Vipers Sports Club

Relatedly, FUFA big league Most Valuable Player (MVP) Steven Munguchi signed a permanent deal from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

At the same time, Gaddafi also signed a memorandum of understanding with Nile international hospital to be the official medical service provider for two years in a deal worthy Shs. 60,000,000.

The Walukuba based hospital will take care of the players and staff medical concerns both on and off the field of play.

Nile International Hospital donated 60,000,000 to Gaddaffi

Gaddafi Players For the Season 2021/2022 (Shirt Numbers in Brackets)

Abdu Magada (31), Ronald Mutebi (1), Franco Onen (14), Jamaldine Buchochera Karenzi (24), Paul Musamali (4), Sula Mpanga (6), Yunus Sibira (15), Henry Tenywa (20), Amos Kirya (21), Brian Kalumba (26), Alex Kitata (32), Faizal Muwawu (13), Hassan Musana (3), Steven Munguchi (8), Willis Otongo (12), Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano ( 7), Paul Mujampwani (29), Mark Bamukyaye (10), Davis Bukomba (19), Andrew Waiswa (5), Naziru Sserwadda (17), Godwin Kawagga (30), Frank Mulimi (18), Ronald Obele (22), Ibrahim Massa (27), Joel Madondo (11), Umaru Kyeyune (16)

Technical Team:

Director of football: Saleh Salmin

Saleh Salmin Head Coach : Abudu Mubaraka Wamboya

: Abudu Mubaraka Wamboya Assistant Coach: Hassan Zungu

Hassan Zungu Goalkeeping Coach : Frank Ssebagala Kisitu

: Frank Ssebagala Kisitu Fitness Trainer : Geoffrey Ngalire

: Geoffrey Ngalire Team Doctor : Precious Edwin Mutebe

: Precious Edwin Mutebe Physio Therapist : Solomon Kayomba Solomon

: Solomon Kayomba Solomon Kits Managers: Isaac Muyanga, Abbey Mukibi & Paul Kokuru Odichu