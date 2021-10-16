Match Result:

Malawi 98/7 20 overs

Uganda 101/0 11/20 overs

Uganda won by 8 wickets

The cricket cranes got off to a flyer with a 10 wicket win over Malawi at the ICC Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

Malawi is the second highest ranked team in the tournament at 59th 20 places below Uganda in 29th in the World.

Malawi won the toss and elected to bowl 1st but they were denied scoring opportunities by a very mean cricket cranes bowling attack.

Simon Ssesazi and Saud Islam walk on to bat against Malawi

The legend Frank Nsubuga was in his element giving away only 9 runs in his 4 overs.

Malawi could only manage 98/7 in their 20 overs with Bilal Hassun, Frank Akankwasa picked two wickets while Henry Ssenyondo picked up a single wicket.

The chase was only about Simon Ssesazi who scored a blistering 62 runs off 39 balls and he had a good support from Saud Islam who chipped in with a patient 31.

Batsman Simon Ssesazi receives man of the match accolade against Malawi

A comprehensive 10 wicket win for team Uganda who send a big statement to the rest of the opposition.

In the other games Ghana defeated Rwanda in a nail biter that had Ghana winning by 5 wickets.

Ghana required 3 runs off the final ball and Devender Singh pulled off a heist hitting a six to win the game and break the hearts of the many home fans.

Ghana picked up a second win in the afternoon aganist Seychelles, a comprehensive 8 wicket win that puts on the top of the table.

At the IPRC ground in the morning Eswatini defeated neighbors Lesotho in a big scoring game.

Simon Ssesazi holds his bat alongside Saud Islam

The cricket cranes will take on hosts Rwanda tomorrow in the afternoon at the IPRC.