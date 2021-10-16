Cricket Cranes will take on a very unfamiliar opponent in Malawi on Saturday afternoon in the Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

These two sides have never played each other in this century but veteran Frank Nsubuga was part of the last Uganda side to play Malawi.

Malawi is coached by Arjun Menoni a personal friend of Cricket Cranes head coach Laurence Mahatlane but there will be no love as each has to take care of his own.

Uganda is the highest-ranked side in the tournament at 29th with the closest in ranking being Malawi in 59th.

The quality of the opponent is unknown but with sides packed with Asian players, Uganda can’t afford to drop its guard in any game.

There is only one slot for the top side to the finals of the Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers where Kenya and Nigeria are waiting. Uganda has to ensure that they take care of Seychelles, Malawi, Eswatini Lesotho, Malawi, and hosts Rwanda.

Uganda chose the long route to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia after finishing 4th at the last Qualifiers in Kampala in 2019 but if they are to right the wrongs of two years ago, they will have to ensure they win the 5 games in Kigali starting tomorrow against Malawi.

Coach Laurence Mahatlane has a healthy side to pick from and with a four spin attack, Henry Ssenyondo and Frank Nsubuga should make the playing XI.

The game will be live on the ICC TV app for fans to be able to watch the Cricket Cranes.