Without several key players diagnosed with COVID 19, URA played to a goalless draw with Al Masry in the first leg of the first round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

In a game of two halves, URA played a better game after the break as Al Masry dominated the first 45 minutes in which they hit the post and also missed a penalty.

Here, we rate each URA player’s performance on the afternoon.

Alionzi Nafian 6.0: He dealt well with whatever was thrown at him especially in the first half when Al Masry was on top of the game.

Ashraf Mandela 5.0: Rarely troubled on his side and made a good combination with Ojera. He also whipped in a few decent crosses.

Derrick Ndahiro 6.0: He suffered to defend the attacking threat of Karim Eleraky and Mohamed Abdelaal in the first half but was a great improvement after the break and was involved in some of the good offensive moves by URA.

Fesali Najib 8.0: A man mountain, a colossus who took no prisoners with his great aerial presence to tame the big Amamchi Iwuji.

Hudu Mulikyi 6.0: Great combination with Najib and made good defensive decisions throughout.

Ivan Sserubiri 6.0: He did struggle with a high tempo game in the first half when Al Masry was in charge but made a great improvement after the break.

Paul Mbowa 7.0: Played with confidence. Calm under pressure and dictated play from deep.

Said Kyeyune 6.0: He wasn’t into oblivion in the first half and rarely had a meaningful touch but grew into stature in the second half.

Joachim Ojera 7.0: His pace gave the Egyptians a torrid time and nearly got the breakthrough with a curling effort from the edge.

Davis Ssali 5.0: Looked a threat with possession but failed to track back to help Ndahiro when Al Masry threatened down the right.

Ronald Kigongo 5.5: Let down by a poor first touch and lacked service especially in the first stanza.

Substitutes

Mikdad Ssenyonga 6.0: An improvement on Ssali as he took the game to Al Masry and won a couple of free kicks in good areas.