The Cricket Cranes picked up their second win at the ICC Africa Sub Region Group A qualifiers in Kigali as they embark on a journey to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first. Simon Ssesazi and Saud Islam started well although not as fast as they usually score but they put on an opening stand 57. Saud Islam (43) found an able partner in Ronak Patel (63 not out) as Uganda was able to put on 169/4 in 20 overs. Patel won the Man of Match award for his half-century.

The hosts Rwanda never got going at all in the chase as the opening bowling pair of veteran Frank Nsubuga and Dinesh Nakrani shut out and run-scoring options with the hosts left railing at 9/5.

A fine display of disciplined bowling from Uganda led by Dinesh Nakrani 3/9, Frank Nsubuga 2/5, and Henry Ssenyondo 2/10 was the main catalysts for the Cricket Cranes win.

Uganda is in second place behind Ghana who have won 3 out of 3 but they have played a game more than Uganda in what could be the decider for who takes the one slot from Group A.

Uganda will play a doubleheader tomorrow against Eswatini and Lesotho.