Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club head coach Sam Timbe has highlighted the key areas where his team needs to improve prior to the return leg in the CAF Confederation Cup away to Al Masry in Egypt.

Addressing the media during the official post-match press conference at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende after the goal-less draw, Timbe lauded the players for the point earned at home.

“This was a fair result considering the fact that we lost almost 10 players as were told at the last moment that they would not play (because of COVID-19)” the soft spoken Brazilian trained tactician remarked.

Flanked by the club goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi, the only available goalkeeper for the tax collectors on the day, Timbe pointed at the key areas where URA needs to fast improve, going forward.

We need to improve upon the interception of the ball from the opponents. There is need to close the spaces faster and trapping of the opponents. We embark on early preparations for the return leg on Monday and we need to improve upon the mistakes done in the first leg.

Timbe noted that Al Masry’s missed penalty by defender Amr Ramadan Mousa

was one of the game’s moments that normally happen during matches.

“A penalty miss by the opponent was one of those moments that happen in the game. We also had several missed moments. Missed scoring opportunities are part and parcel of the game.” Timbe added.

Goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi dubbed the result as “fair”, one that they will build upon coming to the second leg.

“The 0-0 result at home was a positive result. We got a clean sheet from the game and scoring in Egypt will get us an upper hand. First, we were demoralized when the COVID-19 results were revealed to us late before kick-off. However, we recomposed ourselves and gained focus. We are seeking for a goal in the return leg.” Alionzi remarked.

Al Masry had a dominant first half with a penalty miss and also hit the post twice.

URA’s best moment was a Saidi Kyeyune’s corner kick headed on the lower bottom post by towering defender Najib Fesali.

In the second half, Joackiam Ojera had a one against one incident foiled by the goalkeeper after a wall pass involving Ronald Dickson Kigongo.

The return leg will be played on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 in Egypt.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Fesali Najib, Patrick Paul Mbowa (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Davis Ssali, Ivan Sserubiri, Ronald Kigongo

Subs: Benjamin Nyakoojo, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Faruku Katongole, Arafat Galiwango

Team officials:

Head coach : Sam Timbe

: Sam Timbe First Assistant coach : Robert Mukasa

: Robert Mukasa Goalkeeper coach : Stephen Billy Kiggundu

: Stephen Billy Kiggundu Team Doctor : Joseph Lubega

: Joseph Lubega Equipment manager : Godfrey Ndugga

: Godfrey Ndugga Team manager : Sam Okabo

Al Masry XI: Ahmed Abdelwahab (G.K), Karim Eleraky, Ahmed Kenawi (Captain), Amr Ramadan Mousa, Islam Salem, Farid Shawky Ali Elmarghany, Emeka Eze, Hassan Ibrahim, Islam Ahmed, Mohamed Abdelaal, Amamchi Iwuji

Subs: Essam Mohamed (G.K), Mohamed Elsayed (G.K), Ziad Elaidy, Karim Mahmoud, Mohamed Ahmed, Hussein Ali, Haggag Abdelhamid

Team officials:

Head coach: Mouaine Chaabani

Mouaine Chaabani Team manager: Ally Abdelhalim

Ally Abdelhalim Physical trainer: Mahmoud Mihamed Azouz Safyeldin

Mahmoud Mihamed Azouz Safyeldin Medical staff: Aly Ayyad Elsayed Abdou Mohamed

Aly Ayyad Elsayed Abdou Mohamed Goalkeeper trainer: Ismail Elsayed Hassan Abdelaal

