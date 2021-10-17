Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club played to a goal-less draw with Egyptian side Al Masry during the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second round at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Saturday, 16th October 2021.

To the URA goalkeeper Nafian Legason Alionzi, the result was fair given the “tough” conditions they played under where 10 of their players were ruled out of the game hours to the match because of COVID-19.

“The 0-0 draw with Al Masry was a fair result” the former Onduparaka goalkeeper remarked as he addressed the media after the game.

Nafian Alionzi Legason addressing the media during the post match press conference after the Al Masry game (Credit: David Isabirye)

Clean sheet good news:

Alionzi who dived to the right direction to force defender Amr Ramadan Mousa shoot his penalty kick to the lower bottom post was particularly impressed with the clean sheet performance.

“We got a clean sheet from the game and this a big positive for us. Therefore, scoring in Egypt will get an upper hand as we seek qualification to the next round. We are looking for a goal or two in the return leg” He added.

L-R: URA players Ronald Dickson Kigongo, Ivan Sserubiri and Paul Patrick Mbowa during a moment in their match against Al Masry (Credit: John Batanudde)

Paul Patrick Mbowa captained URA in absence of the usual Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (Credit: URA FC Media)

Unfortunate COVID-19 news:

When the medical team broke the news about the numerous cases of COVID-19 within the URA team, Alionzi testifies that this did not leave them in the same mood.

“We were demoralized when the COVID-19 results were revealed to us moments before the game. However, we composed ourselves and quickly settled in and this is how we managed to play the game and pick the point at least” he revealed.

URA head coach Sam Timbe, like Alionzi was happy for the result as he quickly noted the key concerns where the team needs urgent improvement.

“This was a fair result; because we lost 10 players and told at the last moment. The interception of the ball needs to be improved upon as well as trapping of the opponents. We begin preparations for the return leg on Monday to improve upon the mistakes done in the first leg.” Timbe, a very soft spoken party remarked.

Sam Timbe addressing the media at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: URA FC Media)

Besides the penalty miss by Moussa in the 14th minute, Al Masry posed lots of threats in the opening half with two efforts hitting the woodwork.

The best two moments for URA fell to defender Najib Fesali who headed Saidi Kyeyune’s curling corner kick onto the lower bottom post and winger Joackiam Ojera whose one against one moment was foiled by the goalkeeper.

The return leg will be played on Saturday, 23rd October 2021 away in Egypt.

URA XI Vs Al Masry (Credit: John Batanudde)

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiiro, Hudu Mulikyi, Fesali Najib, Patrick Paul Mbowa (Captain), Joackim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Davis Ssali, Ivan Sserubiri, Ronald Kigongo

Subs: Benjamin Nyakoojo, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Faruku Katongole, Arafat Galiwango

Team officials:

Head coach : Sam Timbe

First Assistant coach : Robert Mukasa

Goalkeeper coach : Stephen Billy Kiggundu

Team Doctor : Joseph Lubega

Equipment manager : Godfrey Ndugga

Team manager : Sam Okabo

Team doctor: Joseph Lubega

Al Masry XI Vs URA (Credit: John Batanudde)

Al Masry XI: Ahmed Abdelwahab (G.K), Karim Eleraky, Ahmed Kenawi (Captain), Amr Ramadan Mousa, Islam Salem, Farid Shawky Ali Elmarghany, Emeka Eze, Hassan Ibrahim, Islam Ahmed, Mohamed Abdelaal, Amamchi Iwuji

Subs: Essam Mohamed (G.K), Mohamed Elsayed (G.K), Ziad Elaidy, Karim Mahmoud, Mohamed Ahmed, Hussein Ali, Haggag Abdelhamid

Team officials:

Head coach: Mouaine Chaabani

Team manager: Ally Abdelhalim

Physical trainer: Mahmoud Mihamed Azouz Safyeldin

Medical staff: Aly Ayyad Elsayed Abdou Mohamed

Goalkeeper trainer: Ismail Elsayed Hassan Abdelaal

Team captains with the match referees prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

