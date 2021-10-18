The first leg of the pre-group stages of the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League went on over the weekend with big guns getting decent result ahead of the return matches.

There were vital away wins for Tanzania’s Simba who beat Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy 2-0 thanks to a brace from John Rafael Bocco.

Ugandan international Taddeo Lwanga played in the game as the Msimbazi put one foot in the lucrative group stages.

Another away winner was Zamalek of Egypt who overcame Kenya’s Tusker 1-0 in Nairobi thanks to a Achraf Bencharki goal.

Morocco’s Raja Casablanca also beat LPRC Oiler of Liberia 2-0 with goals from El Houssine Rahimi and Mahmoud Benhalib.

Guinea’s AC Horoya also beat Stade Malien of Mali 1-0 in Bamako.

In other results, Hearts of Oak returned to the continent with a bang edging Morocco’s Wydad 1-0 in Accra, Rivers United and Al Hilal Omdurman drew 1-1 while Otoho ‘Oyo and Primeiro de Agosto shared spoils in a four goal thriller.

Express FC conquerors Al Merriekh of Sudan overcame Zambia’s Zanaco 3-0, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa drew 2-2 with Maniema of DR Congo while Al Ittihad from Libya drew goalless with Esperance.

The return legs will be played over next weekend with the aggregate winners qualifying for the group stages.

Al Ahly, the record holders of the competition are the defending champions.

Results

Sunday

Al Ittihad (Libya) 0-0 Esperance (Tunisia)

Hearts of Oak (Ghana) 1-0 Wydad (Morocco)

LPRC Oiler (Liberia) 0-2 Raja (Morocco)

Rivers United (Nigeria) 1-1 Al Hilal (Sudan)

Otoho d’Oyo (Congo) 2-2 Primeiro de Agosto (Angola)

Maniema (DRC) 2-2 Sundowns (RSA)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 3-1 ES Setif (Algeria)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) 0-2 Simba (Tanzania)

Saturday