

The local motorsport governing body, FMU has threatened to take further action if it’s suspended officials continue to involve themselves in motorsport activities.

The warning comes days before the penultimate round of the National Rally Championship in Hoima.

The Kabalega rally due 22-24 October is being organised by United Motorsport Club (UMOSPOC).

UMOPSOC President, Leonard Bagarukayo, Vice President Justin Mungoma and club member Tendo Mutale were earlier this month suspended for their involvement in the AfrikaKwetu Tour event held in September, an event that had been deemed illegal by FMU.

However, the suspended members have persistently continued in the organisation of the rally.

In a strongly worded letter to clubs, FMU has threatened to cancel and even withdraw championship points if the suspended officials do not adhere to the decision of the Excom.

Kawowo Sport has however learnt that UMOPSOC will immediately change the officials who had roles in organising the rally.

The key position to be changed will be the Clerk of Course; a role Justin Mungoma was holding.

Eighteen other people; including members of UMOPSOC, were added onto the suspension list. Their suspensions start on 1st November.