Game 1

Lesotho 26/10 (12.4ov)

Uganda 27/0 (3.4ov)

Cricket Cranes won by 10 wickets

Man of Match: Dinesh Nakrani 6/7 (4ov)

Game 2

Eswatini 72/10 in 14.5 overs

Uganda 76/4 in 12.1 overs

Uganda won by 6 wickets

Man of Match: Frank Nsubuga 3/9 in 4 overs

The Cricket Cranes were victorious in Rwanda picking up two wins in their quest for a place in the Africa T20 World Cup finals to be held next month in Rwanda.

Uganda took on Lesotho in the morning with the Southern country winning the toss and electing to bat first. The Cricket Cranes put Lesotho to the sword immediately with Dinesh Nakrani (6/7) destroyer in chief as Lesotho was bundled out for only 27.

Simon Ssesazi and Saud Islam knocked off the required runs in just 3.4 overs to give the Cricket Cranes a 10 wicket win.

In the afternoon, Uganda took on Eswatini. Eswatini won the toss and elected to bat first but were also pegged back immediately as the Cricket Cranes took care of the top order quickly to leave Eswatini railing at 21/6.

A fightback from the tail enabled Eswatini to recover and post a respectable 72 all out in 14.5 overs. Veteran Frank Nsubuga (3/9) and Dinesh Nakrani (3/13) were the picks of the bowlers for the cricket cranes.

In the chase, the Cricket Cranes didn’t get off a very good start losing the consistent Saud Islam and Simon Ssesazi which left them at 10/2 but Kenneth Waiswa (17) and Dinesh Nakrani (22) made sure of the result despite losing Riazat Ali Shah and Deus Muhumuza.

The six-wicket win was the second win for the Cricket Cranes on the day.

The team will take a break tomorrow and play second-placed Ghana on Thursday in what could be the deciding game of the tournament for who will take the one slot from Group A to the finals.

In the other games, Ghana continued their hot winning streak defeating Malawi by 7 wickets for their fourth win of the tournament. Ghana is in second place equal on points with Uganda but behind the Cricket Cranes on net run.

The hosts Rwanda were able to win their first game of the tournament, registering a 78-run victory over Seychelles with Orichide Tuyisenge scoring the first century of the tournament carrying his bat in a knock of 100 runs off 60 balls.