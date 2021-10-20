With the kick off of the 2021-2022 FUFA Big League season slated for 13th November 2021, Ndejje University Football Club has revealed the 25-man squad alongside the technical department.

This was the University’s main campus ground on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

Patron of the club, also the Vice Chancellor of Ndejje University Professor Eriabu Lugujjo was the chief guest at the brief event also attended by the club chairman Paul Mark Kayongo, Technical director Asuman Lubowa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wilfred Kato Muhumuza among others.

Some of the new signings with Professor Eliabu Lugujjo and the club chairman Paul Mark Kayongo at the Ndejje University play ground, Arena of Visions (Credit: David Isabirye)

Professor Lugujjo urged the players to be tolerant, hardworking and disciplined at all times as he emphasized the university administration will continue providing full support to the club.

I call upon the players to have the focus, be disciplined, tolerant and say no to defeat. The target is to get promoted back to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. The university management will continue supporting the club at all times. Professor Eriabu Lugujjo, Vice Chancellor Ndejje University & Patron Ndejje University Football Club

Professor Eriabu Lugujjo, Vice Chancellor Ndejje University & Patron Ndejje University Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Paul Mark Kayongo, Chairman Ndejje University Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kayongo the club’s chairperson emphasized that their agenda is work tooth and nail for the top flight.

We have a target of getting promoted to the UPL. It is a 12 team league that will give us options of many matches. There is full support of the administration that has mobilized resources to ensure that the club is promoted. Paul Mark Kayongo, Chairman Ndejje University Football Club

Asuman Lubowa, Ndejje University Technical Director (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndejje University FC technical director Asuman Lubowa revealed that the basis of their team stems from the players who were in existence at the club from last season with a few recruits.

We are building the current team from the old crop of players we had from last season. There are a couple of new additions who will only strengthen the various departments. As Ndejje University, we do not buy players like most clubs but only recruit from institutions as schools. Asuman Lubowa, Technical Director Ndejje University Football Club

Long serving head coach Timothy Raymond Komakech believes that the new format of play (single group) will get them ample matches to showcase their full potentiality.

Raymond Timothy Komakech, head coach of Ndejje University Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We shall be playing 11 matches per round for a total of 22 games in the regular season. This is fair enough and good competition amongst all the clubs. Our prime target is definitely to get promoted to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League” Komakech disclosed.

Komakech will work alongside Ian Ssekago as assistant coach, Collin Odong as trainer, Ali Ssendegeya (goalkeepers’ trainer) and Dr. Stephen Mukisa as the head of medical department.

Some of the Ndejje University Football Club players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Playing staff:

This year’s FUFA Big League will be played under a single group with 12 clubs in contention.

Ndejje University, arguably the oldest club in the FUFA Big League is joined by Maroons, Nyamityobora, Luwero United, Water, Blacks Power, Kataka, Proline, Calvary, Kyetume, MYDA and Kitara.

Ndejje University Football Club players for the 2021 season (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ndejje University Squad:

Goalkeepers : Jean Wokoroach, Fred Nyekorach, Blair Aguma

: Jean Wokoroach, Fred Nyekorach, Blair Aguma Defenders : George Akena, Charles Mbaziira, Josephat Ayebale, Martin Owalamu, Apollo Kasana, Junior Ainamani, Norman Nyamuhaki, Simon Bazibu, Solomon Akodi

: George Akena, Charles Mbaziira, Josephat Ayebale, Martin Owalamu, Apollo Kasana, Junior Ainamani, Norman Nyamuhaki, Simon Bazibu, Solomon Akodi Midfielders: Fredrick Mayindi, Peter Ouma, Vincent Abigaba, Nicholas Luzige, Ronald Mutebi

Fredrick Mayindi, Peter Ouma, Vincent Abigaba, Nicholas Luzige, Ronald Mutebi Forwards: Reagan Mpande, Ivan Wecce, Brian Ssali, James Obedi, Samuel Nsubuga, Noel Nasasira, Francis Onekalit

Team officials:

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Wilfred Muhumuza Kato

Wilfred Muhumuza Kato Technical Director: Asuman Lubowa

Asuman Lubowa Head coach : Timothy Raymond Komakech

: Timothy Raymond Komakech Assistant coach: Ian Ssekago

Ian Ssekago Trainer : Collins Odong

: Collins Odong Goalkeeper coach: Ali Ssendegeya

Ali Ssendegeya Team Doctor: Dr. Stephen Musika

Collins Ssemanda (Public Relations Officer), Professor Eriabu Lugujjo (Vice Chancellor and patron) and Paul Mark Kayongo (chairman) during the briefing of the Ndejje University Football Club players (Credit: David Isabirye)